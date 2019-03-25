Inside Rugby World’s Six Nations review issue

All three 2019 Six Nations Championships finished with Grand Slams and in the new issue of Rugby World magazine we celebrate the triumphs of Wales Men, England Women and Ireland U20.

We have exclusive interviews with stars of all three teams, look ahead to the World Cup and focus on big topics in the sport right now.

Here are 15 reasons to pick up a copy of the May 2019 issue of Rugby World magazine…

Six Nations analysis

“When pressure mounted, Wales had the right answers.” Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes gives his verdict on this year’s Grand Slam champions and assesses how all the teams are shaping up ahead of the World Cup

Sarah McKenna

The Saracens full-back balanced style and substance as England Women stormed to a Six Nations Grand Slam

Angus Kernohan

The Ireland U20 wing covers CS Lewis, faith and medicine when discussing what makes him tick and we look ahead to how the Grand Slammers will fare at this summer’s Junior World Cup

Peter O’Mahony

The Ireland talisman embodies what you want from a blindside flanker, says Sean Holley. He breaks down the Munsterman’s world-class skills in The Analyst

The Welsh regions

“The regional system has been failing since it started.” Stephen Jones gets to grips with the ongoing off-field turmoil in Wales

Ben Youngs

The England scrum-half covers farming, finals and fears during a trip down memory lane in our Life in Pictures feature

Allan Dell

The Edinburgh and Scotland loosehead talks cricket, back pain and joining London Irish

Concussion

Pat Lambie’s retirement has brought the subject of concussion into the spotlight. We look into the important issue of head injuries, including the latest research

Bristol Bears

RW’s Alan Dymock gets unrestricted access to the Bears’ den in the first instalment of our new Behind The Scenes feature

Adam Beard

The Wales lock is still unbeaten in international rugby, with a record of played 13, won 13. We find out more about the Ospreys second-row

The Georgia scrum

“They’re big men, with no necks and wide shoulders, and they’re as strong as oxes.” We’ve been to Georgia to find out why the Lelos excel at the set-piece

A rugby romance

The stars of India’s men’s and women’s sevens sides, Gautam Dagar and Neha Pardeshi, recount how they found love through rugby and explain how the sport is starting to thrive in the country

Viliame Mata

He’s the new king of the offload! We find out how the No 8 has become Edinburgh and Fiji’s danger man

The Nations Championship

Former Harlequins CEO and Saracens DoR Mark Evans explains the financial reasons behind World Rugby’s plans for a new global tournament

Ruaridh Jackson

The Glasgow full-back talks musical medleys, moustaches and making gin in our Downtime Q&A

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

Valentina Ruzza on the progress of Italy Women

Club Hero… Leinster’s Devin Toner

A rant about fast-tracking referees

Ben Ryan on the World Sevens Series

Cardiff Blues flanker Olly Robinson

Tom Wood’s tips for buying time in contact

Spain Sevens skipper Francisco Hernandez

A debate on booing kickers

Rising stars Jack Blain and Antoine Koffi

The Secret Player on team dynamics

