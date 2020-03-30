What’s inside the May 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine?

There’s nothing like a global pandemic to put sport in perspective. Usually sport can be a welcome distraction, an escape from more serious happenings in the world. This is not to say it allows us to ignore those situations, merely that it can provide some light relief.

While watching live rugby is not an option right now, we’ve compiled a range of engaging articles, from the Lions to LA, in the latest issue of Rugby World magazine to keep you entertained in these uncertain times.

Here’s what’s inside the May 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine…

British & Irish Lions 2021

RW columnist Stephen Jones turns selector to pick his playing squad to take on world champions South Africa next year – will you agree with his choices?

State of the nations

This year’s Six Nations may have been fractured but there was still plenty for former England fly-half Stuart Barnes to glean. He gives his verdict on the teams and predicts how the tournament will play out – should it be completed

Professional v amateur

Modern-day pros are bigger, faster and stronger than ever before, but how far away are amateurs from hitting similar heights? Rugby World used GPS data to compare the two, with fascinating results

Wales centre Nick Tompkins

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made.” The Saracens centre opens up on opting for Wales instead of England and reflects on an eventful season

Rugby in a war zone

In the darkest corners of a conflicted world, RW’s Alan Dymock discovers how rugby has created a bit of light

How to fix the Women’s Six Nations

“A tournament should never just be a two-horse race.” Wasps Ladies director of rugby Giselle Mather gives her verdict on the championship

Ireland half-backs

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton have been Ireland talismans for a decade, but who will be next to wear the nine and ten jerseys? RW’s Tom English investigates

Should South Africa join the Six Nations?

Rugby World gets views from both the northern and southern hemisphere on this hotly-debated topic

Benjamin Kayser column

The former France hooker gives his thoughts on les Bleus’ Six Nations campaign and how the team are shaping up for RWC 2023

Downtime with… Poppy Cleall

The England Women’s second-row talks bare bottoms, coach tricks and Champagne moments in our offbeat Q&A

My life in pictures… Mathieu Bastareaud

For a decade the French centre was one of Europe’s brightest stars and now he’s part of MLR in the US. He reflects on his amazing journey

Club hero Jono Ross

The back-row is a star performer for Sale Sharks, but why are England overlooking him? RW’s Alan Pearey speaks to those who know him best

Scotland lock Scott Cummings

The Glasgow second-row on learning from various mentors to become a regular for his country

Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell

The Saints nine and England apprentice talks garden cricket, rugby league and cancelled holidays

LA Sevens

With the USA leg of the World Sevens Series in Los Angeles for the first time since 2006, Rugby World headed to the City of Angels to go behind the scenes

Plus, there’s all this…

Glasgow wing Ratu Tagive

Top tips on how to vary kick-offs

Ireland Women’s captain Ciara Griffin

Ex-England centre Tom May on his latest charity feat

Analysis of Edinburgh’s attack

James Hook talks about writing a children’s book

The Secret Player on rugby in France

Australia Sevens captain Nick Malouf

A rugby rant on ‘project players’

Rising stars Kayleigh Powell and Amelia Harper

Inside the mind of… Shane Williams

The Secret Referee on deliberate knock-ons

