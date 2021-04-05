Rugby World magazine May 2021



The new issue of Rugby World magazine celebrates the stars who have raised the bar – rugby’s record breakers.

Plus, we reflect on the 2021 Six Nations, assess lockdown’s legacy on the amateur game and revisit the USA’s Women’s World Cup win 30 years ago.

Here are 15 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s record breakers issue…

Dan Carter – Test rugby’s record point-scorer

The All Blacks great reflects on the highs and lows of his career in ‘My Life in Pictures’. Plus, Nick Evans – another former New Zealand fly-half – gives his verdict on whether Carter is the ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Rocky Clark – England’s most-capped player

Stephen Jones pays tribute to the former Red Roses prop and gets the front-rower’s thoughts on the current state of the women’s game

25 Rugby Records (that you probably don’t know)

Heard the one about the international who is also an astronaut? Know who has spent the most time in the sin-bin? Or what about the only Test try awarded to two players? We tell you all that and more

Daisuke Ohata – Test rugby’s record try-scorer

The Japan wing broke defences on the pitch and won fans off it, becoming a national hero

Donna Kennedy – Scotland’s most-capped player

The first woman and first Scot to make 100 Test appearances talks fear, charity challenges and coaching

Alun Wyn Jones – Rugby’s most-capped player

No one has played more Test matches in the history of rugby than the Ospreys, Wales and Lions lock, so how has he stayed at the top of the game for 15 years? We talk to coaches and team-mates to discover the key to his longevity

Dan Norton – World Sevens Series top try-scorer

The England sevens star has touched down 354 times on the World Sevens Series and is now building towards the Olympics

Beibhinn Parsons – Ireland’s youngest Test player

“It happened so fast. Everything was so new and out of my comfort zone.” The winger talks through her journey from Ireland debutant aged just 16 to now being part of the 15s and sevens squads

Ollie Thorley – Fastest four tries in the Premiership

No one has scored four tries from the start of a Premiership match quicker than the Gloucester and England wing. He discusses his try record, red card and Louis Rees-Zammit

Rory Underwood – England’s record try-scorer – in conversation with Jonny May

Rugby World brings the England wingers together to talk tries, teams and targets

Six Nations Verdict

The end of the 2021 championship marks two-and-a-half years until the next World Cup, so where do the teams stand? Stuart Barnes assesses the good – and the bad

The Lost Generation

Youngsters around the world have been missing out on rugby both at school and club level due to the pandemic. Will this have a long-term impact on the game? As the first steps are taken towards a return, RW investigates

The Murder of La Plata

Read an extract from a new novella that tells the shocking story of how an Argentinean club team was eradicated because of their political allegiances

1991 Women’s World Cup

It’s 30 years since the USA won the inaugural global women’s tournament. Martyn Thomas speaks to those involved to chart their path to glory

What it’s like to… survive a plane crash

Gustavo Zerbino has achieved a lot on and off the pitch since the 1972 Andes disaster

Plus, there’s all this…

Downtime with… Exeter back-row Sam Simmonds

How to defend the pick and go

Flanker John Stevens on Cornish Pirates’ new ground and his famous father

A debate on Six Nations relegation

Jordie Barrett on why he wants to play 15 for the Hurricanes and All Blacks

What CVC’s Six Nations deal means for the game

The Analyst Sean Holley on why Bristol are tearing it up in the Premiership

Grass-roots club news and our latest Team of the Month

Rising Stars Freddie Steward and Ross Thompson

