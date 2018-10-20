What’s inside the November 2018 edition of Rugby World?



The November 2018 edition of Rugby World comes with not one but two brilliant free gifts – a Japan 2019 guide and a Heineken Champions Cup wallchart.

On top of all that, the magazine itself is packed with big-name interviews and hard-hitting opinion. Here are 15 reasons to pick up Rugby World’s November 2018 edition…

FREE Japan 2019 guide

To mark a year to go until the Rugby World Cup, we’ve compiled a 52-page handbook with all the key particulars you need. As well as providing a rundown of all the teams, stadiums and fixtures, we have wealth of travel information on various destinations in Japan so if you’re going to RWC 2019 you can make the most of what the country has to offer off the field.

FREE Champions Cup wallchart

The 2018-19 European season kicks off in mid-October and this Heineken Champions Cup wallchart will allow you to keep track of all the fixtures and TV details as well as fill in the results as the matches happen.

Alun Wyn Jones exclusive

The Ospreys, Wales and Lions lock talks favourite jerseys, summer breaks and a global season. Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes also analyses his skill-set from head to toe.

Related: What the Wales jersey means to players

European Cups preview

In his pool-by-pool guides to both the Champions and Challenge Cups, Stephen Jones runs the rule over the contenders and predicts who will reach the quarter-finals.

Club Hero – Christian Wade

Joe Simpson and Jimmy Gopperth pay tribute to the Wasps wing who dazzles crowds with his pace and footwork.

Welcome to my Club… Connacht

Rugby World’s intrepid reporter Alan Dymock heads to the west of Ireland to spend a day with Connacht’s welcoming fans at the Sportsground.

The Curious Case of Johan Goosen

The Springbok fly-half made headlines when he retired from rugby aged just 24 while playing for Racing 92 in late 2016. Now he’s taking the field for Montpellier in the Top 14. We assess what rugby has learnt from the lengthy transfer saga.

Rugby in Switzerland

The oval-ball game is growing in Switzerland, with qualification for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics the targets. We find out more.

My Life in Pictures… Richard Cockerill

The Edinburgh coach takes a trip down memory lane to tell us about triumphs and thumpings, the haka and a headbutt.

Club Focus returns!

Our monthly round-up of grass-roots news from around the country is back – will your club have made the cut? And if your team has had a successful September, email alan.pearey@ti-media.com to explain why you think you should win our first Team of the Month award for the 2018-19 season.

What it’s like to… lose a leg through rugby

Grace Matthews explains the “freak accident” in a rugby match that changed her life.

Woodwork with Tom Wood

The Northampton and England back-row gives us a tour of his workshop and talks through his sideline in woodwork. Plus, he reflects on a summer of change at Saints.

Should rugby players be viewed as role models?

Stuart Barnes and Katie Field present different sides of the argument.

What makes Chris Ashton a prolific scorer

Sean Holley analyses the Sale Shark’s range of skills and highlights why he thinks the wing is too good for England to ignore.

What’s gone wrong at Toulon?

The French club’s fans are crazy about rugby, but crowds – and results – have been in decline since their European hat-trick. We investigate the underlying issues.

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

Exeter’s Jonny Hill

Downtime with Carl Fearns of Lyon

Glasgow’s Pete Horne

Rising Stars Demba Bamba and Ellie Green

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne

Inside the Mind of… Ken Owens

Firwood Waterloo’s Georgie Perris-Redding

Toby Flood’s tips on how to pass

Hartpury College’s Simon Linsell

Michaela Blyde on the new Women’s Sevens Series campaign

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.