Rugby World magazine October 2021 issue contents

Rugby World’s Start-of-Season Issue 2021-22

The new rugby season is upon us and the latest issue of Rugby World magazine has everything you need to know.

As well as guides to every Gallagher Premiership, United Rugby Championship and Allianz Premier 15s team, we explain the new laws in play this season and have exclusive interviews with players involved.

Ten reasons to get Rugby World’s Start-of-Season Issue 2021-22

1. Team-by-team guide

Ins and outs, key players, fans’ views, statistics – we have detailed guides to all 39 teams involved in the Premiership, United Rugby Championship and Premier 15s.

2. The 100-year war

The All Blacks and the Springboks will play their 100th Test this month, 100 years after their first meeting. We look back at the good, the bad and the ugly of their century-long rivalry.

3. How to start a girls’ team

It’s rugby’s biggest growth area but launching a girls’ and women’s section from scratch can be daunting for clubs, so Rugby World gets advice from those in the know.

4. Playing style

Results or entertainment – what matters most? The latest issue includes various views on the topic…

Stuart Lancaster explains why Leinster aim to win by scoring tries

A debate between journalists Brenden Nel and Stuart Barnes

The Secret Player on how coaches influence playing style

5. Harlequins Exclusive

As the men’s and women’s teams prepare to defend their titles, Louis Lynagh and Emily Scott discuss the possibility of a ‘double double’ in an exclusive interview.

6. Rugby’s return

Clubs across the country are back on the pitch and Rugby World spoke to Plymouth Albion about what it’s like to finally be playing again after a tough 18 months.

7. Gavin Coombes analysis

Sean Holley explains how to finish from short range like the Munster and Ireland back-row in this month’s The Analyst.

8. Rugby in Israel

Rugby World finds out more about why rugby is on the rise in Israel, with a new pro team – Tel Aviv Heat – and big ambitions.

9. Player interviews

Glasgow Warrior Kyle Steyn, Ospreys’ new signing Michael Collins and France centre Arthur Vincent all talk exclusively to Rugby World magazine.

10. Rugby World Cup 2021

Stephen Jones looks ahead to this month’s World Cup qualifiers as well as a busy autumn schedule and a potential Lions team, and assesses what is good with the women’s game – and what needs to change.

Plus, there’s all this…

Downtime with… Connacht coach Andy Friend

Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie on the return of fans

Rising Stars Carwyn Tuipulotu and Ella Wyrwas

A rant about women’s rugby in Wales

Why Trevor Nyakane is a key player for the Bulls and Boks

Advice on how fans can eat healthily at matches

Inside the mind of… Andrew Trimble

The lowdown on the new laws introduced this season

