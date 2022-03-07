Rugby World April 2022 Edition Contents

The men’s Six Nations is reaching its climax while the women’s championship kicks off at the end of March. So in the new edition of Rugby World magazine we give you the inside story on both the men’s and women’s tournaments, with exclusive interviews and expert analysis.

Here are the Rugby World April 2022 Edition Contents…

1. Sarah Bern & Kyle Sinckler

The two tighthead props are integral players for their Bristol and England sides. They talk Bears, bursts and basics in this interview.

2. Six Nations Title Race

Former Ireland full-back Geordan Murphy gives his verdict on the championship run-in.

3. Ali Price

The Scotland scrum-half tells RW’s Tom English how he overcame challenges of both the personal and rugby variety.

4. Women’s Six Nations Team Guides

Get the lowdown on all the countries involved in the women’s championship, from form guides to players to watch.

5. Gabin Villiere

From rotten scrum-half at Rouen to flying winger for France, via a spell on the sevens circuit. We find out more about the man becoming something of a cult hero.

6. Ireland’s Evolution

“Ireland are sprinting forward with giant strides.” Stuart Barnes says the men in green are timing their run to the World Cup perfectly. He assesses how they have evolved their game – and why New Zealand should be worried.

7. Cyrielle Banet and Giada Franco Exclusive Interviews

The France winger and the Italy back-row discuss the upcoming women’s championship.

8. Gallagher Premiership

“This is probably the best Premiership season ever. But…” It could be even better, argues Stephen Jones. Our columnist hails a storming top flight but warns of growing flaws in the English club game.

9. Dewi Lake

Get to know the young hooker cutting a calm and collected figure for Wales.

10. Behind The Scenes With Wales Women

Rugby World spends the day with the new female pros to find out how being full-time is changing things on and off the pitch.

11. Damien Hoyland

The winger talks about his coffee business and Edinburgh’s rejuvenation in the United Rugby Championship.

12. NFL Crossover

The NFL are always looking for talent from around the world to bolster their sport, and physical units from rugby could make it. But it is not easy, as RW’s Alan Dymock reports.

Plus, there is all this…

Jade Konkel on Scotland’s Rugby World Cup qualification

Downtime with… England’s Joe Marchant

Should Celtic club teams join the Premier 15s? A debate

Top tips on tackling low

Insight into Mack Hansen and analysis of his try against France

Rising Stars Shona Campbell and Ethan Grayson

A rant about teams kicking away advantage ball

Inside the mind of… Dorothy Wall

A look at the grounds staff recruitment crisis

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli

Rugby World magazine's April 2022 edition is on sale from 8 March to 4 April 2022.

