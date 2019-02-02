2 Free Gifts with Rugby World’s Six Nations 2019 issue

Start 2019 with a bang by picking up Rugby World’s new issue! The February 2019 edition is a Six Nations special and comes with not one but two free gifts.

The championship kicks off in less than a month and there is an extra edge this year with players’ performances likely to be decisive when it comes to World Cup selection. This preview issue is packed with player interviews, big talking points and expert analysis.

Here are a dozen reasons to pick up the February 2019 issue of Rugby World…

1. FREE Six Nations wallchart

Our double-sided wallchart features both the men’s and women’s Six Nations fixtures, complete with kick-off times and TV details, and you can fill in results as the championships progress

2. FREE 24-page Six Nations mini mag

History, travel guides, standout players, stats and facts… we have you covered with all you need to know about the championship since 2000 with our Six Nations compendium

3. Ireland analysis

“Ireland are a ruthless automaton.” That is Stuart Barnes’s verdict on the defending Six Nations champions. Read his in-depth analysis of Joe Schmidt’s team and his assessment of the other contenders

4. France half-backs

Why do France place more importance on the nine than the ten? And why can’t they settle on a half-back pairing? Gavin Mortimer dissects the issue

5. Mako Vunipola

The England prop talks work-rate, scrummaging improvements and fatherhood – and provides the lowdown on his team-mates

6. Warren Gatland

This will be the Kiwi’s final Six Nations in charge of Wales, so we discover the coach’s favourite memories during his decade at the helm – and find out what the future might hold

7. My day off… in Paris with Finn Russell and Simon Zebo

The duo have already become fans’ favourites at Racing 92. RW’s Alan Dymock has travelled to the French capital to discuss life in the Top 14 with the Scotland and Ireland internationals

8. A dozen ways to make rugby better

With a new year upon us, RW columnist Stephen Jones lays out what he’d like to see happen over the coming 12 months to improve the sport

9. Sergio Parisse’s life in pictures…

The Italy legend is in his 18th season of international rugby and there have been some special moments along the way. He talks through his memories

10. Rugby World Cup 2019

The line-up for this year’s World Cup is complete, with Canada the 20th team to qualify. We find out about the challenges that lie ahead as they prepare for Japan

Related: Canada qualify for World Cup

11. Wales fly-halves

Who should wear the Wales No 10 shirt in the Six Nations? Sean Holley analyses the contenders – Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell – then makes his choice

12. Women’s Six Nations

We have the women’s championship covered with interviews with Scotland No 8 Jade Konkel and France’s Safi N’Diaye as well as England’s Amy Cokayne on juggling her rugby and RAF careers

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

Owen Farrell’s tips on kicking out of hand

Downtime with Sean Cronin

Rising stars Ollie Lawrence and Manon Johnes

Stephen Myler on London Irish’s promotion bid

Dragons and Wales hooker Elliot Dee

Inside the mind of Will Addison

Ben Ryan on Alivereti Raka

Club Hero Semesa Rokoduguni

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.