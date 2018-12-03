Free 2019 calendar with the latest issue of Rugby World

The new issue of Rugby World magazine comes with a FREE 2019 calendar. Not only do the images celebrate a dozen standout Rugby World Cup moments but the calendar includes key dates for the year ahead, including all the Six Nations and Japan 2019 fixtures.

In the magazine itself, Rugby World brings you the views of the world’s top stars in ‘The Players’ Issue’. We’ve teamed up with International Rugby Players, the global body that represents the game’s professionals, to find out what their members think about the sport’s biggest issues.

More than 350 Test players completed an anonymous survey on topics including workload, concussion, international rugby, agents and money – and we reveal the findings in the latest edition. They make interesting reading.

As well as all that, here are another ten reasons to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s January 2019 issue

1. World XV of the Year

We’ve canvassed the opinions of writers across the globe to compile a team of 2018’s best players – how many Ireland players make the cut? And how many All Blacks?

2. England prop Kyle Sinckler

The England and Harlequins tighthead, who was so impressive during the November Internationals, talks dinner guests, sports knowledge and being a landlord in ‘Downtime’

3. Season structure

RW columnist Stephen Jones describes the plans for a structured season as “a sorry shambles”. In this issue, he explains why playing fewer Tests would help solve the problems

4. South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe

Once fearful for his Test hopes, the pocket rocket is now flying for the Springboks – and Toulouse

5. Welcome to my club… Munster

The province boasts a must-visit ground, so Alan Dymock jumps into a sea of red and discovers what it’s really like to Stand Up and Fight!

6. My life in pictures… Jamie Roberts

The Bath, Wales and Lions centre has always been one to keep himself busy. Here he reflects on his achievements on and off the field

7. A great lineout move for your team

In The Analyst this month, Sean Holley explains how you can take inspiration from a trick lineout that worked a treat for Newcastle

8. Scotland lock Sam Skinner

Pro rugby didn’t look on the cards for the second-row, but now he’s starring for Exeter and Scotland. Find out about his rugby journey

9. Rugby in the USA

It often feels like everyone in the world is waiting for rugby in America to explode, but what is the Stateside game really like? RW’s Alan Dymock investigates

10. What it’s like to… be a citing officer

Greek Danae Zamboulis is helping to push rugby’s boundaries by becoming Premiership Rugby’s first female citing officer. She tells RW’s Alan Pearey about her background in rugby and what the role entails

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

World Cup winner Conrad Smith on agent regulations

Inside the mind of… Brian O’Driscoll

Danielle Waterman on the state of the women’s game

Club Hero Charlie Sharples

Tim Swinson on setting up a Scottish players’ union

A roller-coaster few months for Canada Sevens

Ben Ryan on the pressures coaches face

