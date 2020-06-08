Rugby World magazine's July 2020 issue

Rugby World magazine’s 60th anniversary edition

The new edition of Rugby World is a celebration of 60 years of the sport as the magazine marks its 60th anniversary.

That’s six decades of rugby to rejoice and reflect upon, with greats past and present looking back at significant moments in the history of the game.

We have an exclusive interview with British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland as well as insight from the likes of Richie McCaw, Brian O’Driscoll and Gareth Edwards. The July 2020 issue truly is packed with stars.

Here are ten reasons to get a copy of Rugby World magazine’s 60th anniversary edition…

Icons of Every Decade

You voted to decide the best players of the past six decades and we bring you interviews with all the victors.

The Big Interview: Warren Gatland

Your votes crowned the New Zealander the greatest coach in rugby history. So we caught up with him to talk learning lessons, touring South Africa and the Lions.

All-time Women’s XV

Who would make the ultimate female rugby side? We span continents and decades to pick a dream team.

Rugby in Pictures

We’ve scoured the archives to assemble a photo album of the past 60 years and asked stars of the game to recount their memories of historic moments.

Read the reflections of Dan Carter, Siya Kolisi, Sam Warburton, David Campese, Keith Wood, Emily Scarratt and Kenny Milne among many others.

Behind the Scenes at World Rugby

After a tumultuous few years, World Rugby has the chance to reset and establish new goals. We pull back the curtain on what’s been happening at the governing body – and look at what’s next on the agenda.

Memories of a Lifetime in Rugby

From adolescent nerves in Newport to unbridled joy in Japan, long-time Rugby World columnist Stephen Jones shares his highlights from the past six decades.

Grass-roots Champions

The season may have been curtailed due to coronavirus but the English leagues still have 2019-20 champions. We celebrate them – and reveal our Team of the Year.

Jonah Lomu

“No one has climbed the dizzy heights to the stars like the late great New Zealand giant.” Stuart Barnes on what made Jonah Lomu so special – and why no player since has been able to make such a big impact on the game.

The Best Welsh Try

Sean Holley breaks down Phil Bennett’s wondrous score for Wales against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1997 in The Analyst.

South Africa’s 1995 World Cup Win

Ed Morrison reflects on the enormity of global showpiece 25 years ago and explains what it was like to referee the final.

Plus, there’s all this…

Downtime with… World Cup winner Phil Vickery

Drop-goal tips from Jonny Wilkinson

Classic Club Hero Scott Quinnell

Stuart Lancaster on the development of coaching

A professional v amateur era debate

Secret Player on the appeal of MLR

Rising Stars Ollie Sleightholme and Dane Zander

Fitness and nutrition advice

Inside the mind of… Mike Haley

The rise in European players joining Japanese clubs

