The Rise and Rise of the Red Roses!

Issue 316 of Rugby World celebrates England’s historic Rugby World Cup victory.

In front of a record 81,885 crowd at Twickenham, the Red Roses led by captain Zoe Aldcroft, lifted the World Cup to conclude a generational tournament that broke records across the board.

With 440,000 tickets sold and millions tuning in on television, women’s rugby changed forever.

In this latest issue, we speak to some of the winning Red Roses on what it’s like to lift the trophy, review the tournament on and off the pitch while also previewing the upcoming PWR season.

Recommended videos for you

Plus Stephen Jones argues for Owen Farrell’s return to the England team, we catch up with Harlequins and Argentina winger Rodrigo Isgro on life in London and Tom Jordan tells us why he moved to Bristol Bears. That and much, much more!