Women’s Rugby World Cup preview! Can the Red Roses do it on home soil?

It’s back and bigger than ever before. The Women’s Rugby World Cup is taking place across the whole of England with the home side looking to right the wrongs of three years’ ago when they lost to New Zealand in the final.

The Red Roses will be looking for their first World Cup triumph since 2014 but there are plenty of sides looking to derail John Mitchell’s side in the biggest Women’s World Cup ever staged.

What’s inside Rugby World’s Women’s World Cup preview

GUIDES ON ALL 16 TEAMS!

From Brazil to Scotland, Canada to Wales and everything in between. We have a guide to everything you need to know about all 16 sides – it’s the first time since 2002 we’ve had that many taking part

JOHN MITCHELL EXCLUSIVE

A Women’s World Cup title would be the crowning glory on John Mitchell’s already stacked CV. He tells editor Joe Robinson that it’s not win at all costs and there won’t be radical selections in his Red Roses teams…

INTERVIEWS WITH TOP WOMEN’S STARS!

We’ve got exclusive chats with Ireland’s Amee-Leigh Costigan and Black Ferns full-back Renee Holmes

RUGBY WORLD GOES LIVING WITH LIONS IN 2025!

We were on the ground in Australia for the entirety of the Lions tour, here’s what deputy editor Josh Graham took from his series experience…

BUCKET LIST: A BRITISH & IRISH LIONS TEST MATCH

It only comes around (for the men) every four years, so we wanted to see what all the fuss is about… Read our account from Brisbane and the first Test between Andy Farrell’s Lions and Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

THE STORY BEHIND CANADA: THE RED ROSES’ CLOSEST RIVALS?

Canada have risen to No 2 in the Women’s World Rugby rankings. Our writer Alan Pearey hears from their coach Kevin Rouet…

AND MUCH, MUCH MORE…

We’ve also got our analyst Alex Goode on the No 1 women’s player Ellie Kildunne, what it’s like to be the first Portuguese official at a World Cup and how Belgium’s men are gearing up for their shot at 2027 qualification through the repechage!

