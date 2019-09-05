Province: Leinster

Country: Ireland

Test span: 1999-2014

Ireland caps: 133 (132 starts)

Lions caps: 8

Test points: 250 (47T, 5DG)

Rugby’s Greatest: Brian O’Driscoll

He was only knocked out cold once – playing for Leinster Schools aged 17 – but Brian O’Driscoll typified the unremitting valour that team-mates respect and supporters adore.

No European can touch his 141 caps, and only once – on his sixth appearance, against Romania – did Ireland’s most legendary player not start the match. He rarely left the field early either; on one occasion when he did, 55 minutes into a match against the All Blacks after a tackle on Brodie Retallick left him concussed, Ireland famously let slip a 22-10 lead.

By that stage of his career O’Driscoll lacked the out-and-out pace that had brought him so thrillingly to prominence with first, the hat-trick that defeated France in Paris in 2000 and then a glorious try for the 2001 Lions in Brisbane that sent the rapturous fans into choruses of Waltzing O’Driscoll.

Soon, the man whose first rugby experience had been as a tiny second-row for the Willow Park U12 fourth team was captaining his country, at the age of 23. He was to perform that duty 83 times – only Richie McCaw has led a country more often.

O’Driscoll’s 46 Test tries – a record for both a centre and an Irishman – are all the more remarkable for his astigmatism, which left him with only 50% of the average person’s unaided vision. He had laser treatment in 2009 but he’d played 100-odd Tests by then – just think how good he’d have been with proper eyesight!