Quiz! Name England’s 2003 champions

Can you name the starting 15 of the 2003 champions?

It’s a moment that should live long in the memory of any England fan who was alive to see England’s 2003 champions lift the Webb Ellis trophy. In fact, legends of it will have been passed down through generations.

But can you name every player who started for England in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final? And how long will it take you?

Try our quiz below….

How did you do? And how long did you take? Let us know on our social media channels or email us at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

England’s 2003 champions

This was the first time – and as it stands, only time – a northern hemisphere side won the Rugby World Cup.

The final in Sydney went down to the wire. With hosts Australia taking on England, it came down to a shoot-out between Elton Flatley and… Well, a very famous player you have to name above! We’d. we all know what happened. Do you?

In the end England triumphed, but so many of that side became iconic.

It is reported that coach Clive Woodward said of his England side and their successes: “There’s no secret. No magic system. I just kept picking the best team I could for the past few years. Simple as that.”

He also said of his legendary match-winning kicker, “There’s probably a load of kids in England out there now working on their drop goals. And some of them aren’t going to be sitting down to Christmas dinner with their families because they’ll be out practising.”

