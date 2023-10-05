Quiz! Name every country to play in a Rugby World Cup

At this year’s Rugby World Cup there is one side that is brand new to the event – but can you name them? In fact, can you name every country to play in a Rugby World Cup down the years?

The quiz below lists all 26 nations who have ever played in the World Cup, from 1987 to today. There are some familiar names in there, sure, but there are a few you might not get.

Test yourself out. Take our quiz here and let us know how you get on.

What it’s like to join the list of every country to play in a Rugby World Cup

When they qualified, the captain of 2023’s debutant side said: “It really means so much… the sacrifices that this team has done, there were times when it seemed like it was uphill.

“I want to thank all the family who came here, they were the ones who kept us pushing.”

A momentous moment for the global game, and for this nation. Who else joins them on the list above, then?

