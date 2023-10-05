Quiz! Name the Premiership top try-scorers

Can you name the Premiership top try-scorers down the years? The below quiz asks you to name the 11 players who have accumulated 66 or more tries in England’s top flight since 1998.

It’s quite the list but can you get them all?

Give it a crack and let us know how you get on…

Becoming Premiership top try-scorers

The person who sits at the top of this list (we won’t spoil who) said when he surpassed 100 tries in the league: “I am the first to reach the milestone of 100 tries and I will be remembered for that, although I’m sure many people will go past it.

“When I was a kid I looked up to the try-scoring exploits of Shaun Edwards and Martin Offiah and if I can be judged to be only close to that bracket, I will be chuffed.”

When he was overtaken, the player who was previously No 1 on this list Tweeted of the new chart-topper’s achievement, joking: “Congratulations [redacted]. I’m over the moon for you.

“Absolutely ruined my Sunday. How could you do it on the day of rest.”

All light-hearted, of course, but these are some of the deadliest finishers the game has seen.

Do you think the record of 101 Premiership tries will ever be beaten? There is still time left for a couple on the above lists – but they’ll have to seriously knuckle down if they are to do so!

