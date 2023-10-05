Quiz! Name the Rugby World Cup winning coaches

These men led their nations to rugby’s ultimate glory, but can you name all of the Rugby World Cup winning coaches? This rugby quiz asks you to name as many as you can against the clock.

These legendary coaches will go down in history, but we’re asking you to name them all under pressure.

Go on, give it a go and let us know how you get on.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" p=""><br /> </span>

The mindset of a World Cup winning coach

One of the men on the list above said of preparing to win a World Cup: “Psychology is a difficult area. People sort of avoid it because they don’t know anything about it. But after you’ve been through that situation, and found you couldn’t handle the pressure, then you have to dive into it, dissect it and get expertise in to assist with it.

“We educated ourselves about how the mind functions when it working well and how it functions when it is under pressure. Just to understand the difference between those two things is very helpful.

“But you do see the All Blacks win matches they probably shouldn’t, because the players have got the mental skills now to know that the game is not over until 80 minutes. They don’t panic if they’re behind on the scoreboard.”

While another of the coaches above has written: “Having been with the Springboks in 2006 and being at the sharp end of some pretty chastening defeats, I can tell you in hindsight, that it formed part of the resilience that saw us winning the 2007 World Cup. It’s in adversity that you find out about your character, and we had it in spades.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.