Former England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson shows you how to master goalkicking, passing and slotting drop goals

Jonny Wilkinson: How to kick, pass and drop goals

Throughout his career Jonny Wilkinson was the consummate professional. His training regime is legendary, kicking penalties on Christmas Day and never, ever accepting second best.

So who better to show you the tricks of the trade, and particularly how to kick the perfect penalty and drop-goal as well as how to pass like a pro.

So sit back and watch the former England fly-half take you through this crucial skills in these exclusive videos shot for Rugby World. We’d love to have your feedback on them as well so give us your comments below.

HOW TO KICK THE PERFECT DROP-GOAL

Back in 2003, Jonny Wilkinson kicked the most famous drop-goal in the history of rugby to secure England the World Cup. So in this exclusive video, made for Rugby World magazine, let him show you the secrets of this often neglected, but crucial art.

HOW TO KICK THE PERFECT PENALTY

No player has kicked more penalites in the history of rugby than Jonny Wilkinson, So if you want to learn how to kick three (or two points for a conversion) points time and time again who better to show you the tricks of the trade. See the video below to discover the lessons you can learn from the best in the business.

HOW TO THROW THE PERFECT PASS

Jonny Wilkinson is acknowledged as one of the rugby world’s great distributors. In this exclusive video, let the Toulon, England and Lions star show you how to make the perfect pass. He focuses on:

Finger Placement

Control of the Ball

Spin Passing

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.