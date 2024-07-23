Introducing Howden: The British & Irish Lions’ new Principal Partner

We find out more about the new shirt sponsors for Australia 2025 and the Lions Women's programme's title partner

In rugby, the team behind the team on the field should never be underestimated.

When it comes to match day, there are 23 players aiming to get the job done but at the professional level and even in the grass-roots game, there are scores of other individuals behind the scenes who are equally indispensable. It’s the same with The British & Irish Lions, the pinnacle of our sport.

Read more: Find out more about what Howden can do for you!

Andy Farrell’s side will be front and centre but to make Australia 2025 happen, there are many more star players not wearing boots.

Howden is the new official front-of-jersey sponsor for the 2025 trip down under and their support of the side is invaluable. But it’s not just the best of the best players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland that they are interested in helping.

The insurance broker has a rich heritage within the game of rugby union, right through the local community. This transfers through to their role as Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions. Not only will you see the Howden logo on the new Canterbury shirts to be released later this year but they are backing community-level activities via the Lions Origin clubs. These are clubs where every Lion through the years has begun their rugby journey.

Howden will also support the Lions Women’s programme ahead of their inaugural tour to New Zealand in 2027, an exciting development which was announced earlier this year.

So why has Howden made this significant commitment to sponsor the British & Irish Lions? “The Lions represents the best of the best in international sport and we like to think Howden mirrors that – the best in insurance broking doing the best for our customers,” says Giles Morgan, Howden’s Head of Global Sponsorship and Partnerships.

“Just as important to us as the thrilling spectacle of the Lions tour of Australia in 2025, and taking pride of place across the front of the iconic red jersey, is being able not only to support the further development of the women’s game as title partner of The Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s series, but also the chance to support the grass-roots game through our support of the Lions Origin clubs.

“A lot of Lions Origin clubs already work directly with our over 200 high-street branches and office locations and with our rugby experts in our specialist Sport & Entertainment division.

“Our branch colleagues are always keen to get involved in their local communities, so our partnership with the Lions gives us a great platform to engage even more with clubs, members and players across the country.

“The passion of our founder and CEO David Howden, as well as the expertise and imagination of our people, makes us a different kind of animal in the insurance world, so the Lions really feels like a perfect match.”

Rugby is the beating heart of many communities which are served by Howden’s local branch network. Clubs act as a focal point for people to gather together, grow and celebrate.

And the Howden team wants to help ensure that local rugby, and local sport more widely, can continue to be a force for good across communities for generations to come. It does so by championing clubs far and wide, from Sevenoaks to Solihull, Eastleigh to Elgin, and many more.

This involves anything from protecting local clubs, helping them find the right specialist cover for their equipment, buildings and enterprises, to sponsoring local teams so that players of all abilities, backgrounds, ages and genders can benefit from playing the sport we all know and love.

Howden’s branch boot exchanges encapsulate these values. In the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, and recognising how quickly children outgrow their kit, many families can find these expenses difficult to manage. By creating a sustainable scheme for people to donate, swap or simply collect the items they need, completely free of charge, branch teams help make sure anyone who wants to play can get on the pitch.

“Sport is much more than throwing a ball; the social and physical benefits are endless, and for young players especially, it can give them the right tools to navigate adulthood,” explains Olly Temperley, Howden’s Head of Business Development, Consumer and Local Commercial.

“Training together forges friendships, strengthens communities and helps talent shine – qualities that are vital both on and off the pitch.

“So now, with the Lions as our North Star, we can protect these values that bond and unite us, expanding our work at this grass-roots level even further and continue to develop relationships with even more local teams.

“We’re excited to share this journey with our local clients as we launch more events and initiatives in communities around our branch network.”

But what can Howden do for your local rugby club? Maybe you coach your child’s U11 side or you fill up the water bottles or put on the post-match food, or even give the clubhouse a new lick of paint over the summer off-season.

All of us that have toiled away for hours at our local rugby clubs know just how much goes into not only keeping the lights on but helping players flourish. There’s enough worries that come with being involved in the running of a club, so insurance need not be another.

Howden’s goal is to ensure that all rugby clubs have both the cover that they need and adequate sums insured to ensure that they have sufficient funds following a claim to reinstate their damaged building, and stolen/damaged contents and equipment.

Colin Mico, Head of Recreational Clubs within Howden Sport & Entertainment, advises: “We will alert you to any under-insurance when we first review your insurance needs, and provide you with low cost valuation survey options should you require an independent view.

“Your property in the open is covered against weather damage, and your contents & machinery is covered for its replacement cost, rather than its current value. We can also provide you with personal accident and travel insurance cover for your pre- and post-season tours, and loss of wage cover for your selected teams.”

Howden is by no means a new name in rugby union. The company has a longstanding involvement in both community and professional rugby.

Just as amateur clubs need peace of mind, Howden provides insurance protection for national teams and professional sides, allowing them to concentrate on what ultimately matters most: delivering on the field.

Andy Goulbourne, Head of Client Service in Sport & Entertainment, adds: “Managing risk is a key part of what rugby clubs do, much of which is done by volunteers. We have developed award-winning tools to help make it easier for clubs and support their volunteers to get on with what they need to do, which includes all the administrative and fundraising and commercial activities clubs undertake.

“Much of the insurance for clubs is arranged centrally by home unions, but we spend much of our time speaking directly to clubs about their own needs, arranging cover for their clubhouse and equipment, helping players to protect themselves and their income against injury and protecting teams that are touring far and wide.

“Rugby is in our blood and we are proud to work with so many players, coaches and volunteers within the wide rugby community.”

As attention turns towards the upcoming kit release in the months ahead and excitement builds as Andy Farrell finalises his Lions coaching team and then ultimately his squad to tour Australia, make sure you are getting your ducks in a row ahead of time too.

So if you think Howden can help your club, don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Call 0121 698 8160 or you can email sportsenquiry@howdengroup.com. And you can follow Howden on Facebook, @HowdenGrassrootsSportInsurance.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.