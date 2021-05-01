The Rec hosts this weekend’s second semi-final

Bath v Montpellier live stream: How to watch the Challenge Cup semi-final from anywhere

Bath host Montpellier at the Rec tonight (kick-off 8pm) in the second European Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Premiership club have an impressive record against Montpellier in Europe, winning five of their six previous encounters – two in the Challenge Cup and three in the Champions Cup.

The fact that all Bath’s points in the tournament this season have come from tries and conversions suggests they will be looking to run the ball from all areas of the pitch, which should make it exciting to watch.

Bath No 8 Zach Mercer, who has been in exceptional form, lines up against the club he will join next season. And Montpellier include World Cup winner Handré Pollard on the bench, the fly-half set for his first appearance since rupturing his ACL last October.

Bath: Anthony Watson; Joe Cokanasiga, Jonathan Joseph, Cameron Redpath, Will Muir; Orlando Bailey, Ben Spencer; Juan Schoeman, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels (capt), Taulupe Faletau, Sam Underhill, Zach Mercer.

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Miles Reid, 22 Will Chudley, 23 Max Clark.

Montpellier: Anthony Bouthier; Julien Tisseron, Johan Goosen, Arthur Vincent, Vincent Rattez; Alex Lozowski, Benoit Paillaugue; Enzo Forletta, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Mohamed Haouas, Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse, Nico Janse van Rensburg, Yacouba Camara, Alexandre Becognee. Replacements: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Grégory Fichten, 18 Titi Lamositele, 19 Tyler Duguid, 20 Fulgence Ouedraogo, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Vincent Martin.

Find out how to find a reliable live stream for Bath v Montpellier – both former Challenge Cup winners – wherever you are in the world below.

How to watch Bath v Montpellier from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, like Bath v Montpellier, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream that you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN. It’s easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Bath v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Bath v Montpellier, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK and Ireland. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bath v Montpellier takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bath v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Bath v Montpellier (kick-off 9pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders.

This match is also available on free-to-air France Télévisions.

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Challenge Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud, with Bath v Montpellier kicking off at 7am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bath v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Challenge Cup in South Africa and you can watch Bath v Montpellier at 9pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport.

Bath v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €19.99 for a weekend pass for all the Champions and Challenge Cup semi-finals.

