European semi-finals weekend kicks off this Friday night at Welford Road

Leicester v Ulster live stream: How to watch the Challenge Cup semi-final from anywhere

Leicester and Ulster have played each other ten times in the Heineken Champions Cup but this will be their first meeting in the Challenge Cup.

Should the Tigers win at Welford Road tonight (kick-off 8pm), they will reach a European final for the first time in 12 years. They lost the 2009 Heineken Cup final to Leinster.

Leicester top the try charts in the Challenge Cup this season, crossing 19 times so far. But the last time they hosted Ulster in a European match, they blew a 13-0 lead to lose 14-13.

Leicester: Freddie Steward; Guy Porter, Matias Moroni, Matt Scott, Nemani Nadolo; George Ford, Richard Wigglesworth; Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs (capt), Dan Cole, Harry Wells, Calum Green, George Martin, Hanro Liebenberg, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Luan de Bruin, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Zack Henry, 23 Kini Murimurivalu.

.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Matt Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

.

Replacements: 16 John Andrew, 17 Andy Warwick, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Sean Reidy, 21 Alby Mathewson, 22 Michael Lowry, 23 Will Addison.

.

It should be an entertaining match to kick off European semi-finals weekend – here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Leicester v Ulster wherever you are…

How to watch Leicester v Ulster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, like Leicester v Ulster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leicester v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Leicester v Ulster, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK and Ireland. Coverage starts at 7.15pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v Ulster takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v Ulster live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Leicester v Ulster (kick-off 9pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders.

Leicester v Ulster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Challenge Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud, with Leicester v Ulster kicking off at 7am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Leicester v Ulster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Challenge Cup in South Africa and you can watch Leicester v Ulster at 9pm on SuperSport Rugby.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport.

Leicester v Ulster live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €19.99 for a weekend pass for all the Champions and Challenge Cup semi-finals.

