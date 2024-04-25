Champions Cup final at risk of being moved to ITV4 due to FA Cup clash

The kick-off times clash

The Champions Cup final could be moved to ITV4 because of a clash with the FA Cup final.

Both finals are due to take place on 25 May with the rugby match kicking off a 2.45pm BST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The football final, at Wembley, was confirmed to have a kick-off time of 3pm BST because the Met police categorise the fixture as ‘high risk’ as it is being contested between Manchester City and Manchester United.

ITV hold the rights to both competitions and it is likely the rugby will be bumped from the main channel. Despite the knowledge the game may be broadcast on a channel which could attract less viewers, the powers that be do not look like they are moving the kick-off time.

The European Professional Club Rugby said: “The kick-off time for the Investec Champions Cup Final has been set over three months and communicated to fans – many of whom will be travelling into the UK – to enable them to make arrangements for the weekend,” an EPCR spokesperson said.

“The kick-off time has been agreed with our nine international broadcast partners – in the UK, Ireland, France, South Africa and the United States – and in conjunction with the Stadium and Met Police. The Final will be broadcast in over 100 countries.

“Fan experience and broadcast requirements have been key in agreeing the kick-off of the Investec Champions Cup Final, and all implications factored in. This includes being shown on ITV4 rather than ITV1.

“We are in constant dialogue with key parties, including THFC Stadium and the Met Police, who have confirmed they are happy with the match going ahead as planned and advertised.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a capacity crowd to the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a world-class Investec Champions Cup Final featuring the two top clubs in the tournament.”

