Champions Cup Team Of The Tournament

The 2018-19 Champions Cup tournament has been completed and Saracens emerged victorious thanks to a stunning victory over Leinster in the final hosted in Newcastle.

It was a fantastic and hard-fought tournament so to celebrate this we have put together our ideal XV for the event.

As you would expect several Saracens and Leinster players have made it into out team of the tournament. But by no means is every position filled by a player from the English or Irish sides…

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Mako’s consistently high level of scrummaging, carrying and work-rate gets him the nod in our XV. Special mentions should go to Cian Healy and Pierre Schoeman.

2. Sean Cronin (Leinster)

Jamie George was excellent throughout the tournament but Cronin is picked here thanks to his try tally, with his six touchdowns making him the joint top try-scorer alongside Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

On the face of it he didn’t appear as effective as last season but that just shows how high he has set the bar for himself. Unquestionably the top dog at tighthead, Furlong’s selection should surprise no one.

4. James Ryan (Leinster)

Leinster and Ireland have found an absolute gem in Ryan. He regularly tops statistics in tackles and carries, and the term workhorse only goes some way to describing how good this guy is.

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

The sole representative from Munster in our XV, Beirne led the competition with 15 turnovers and consistently helped to alleviate pressure on their defence.

6. Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Solid in every position he has been required to play in, we selected Itoje in the back row because of the work of Beirne and Ryan. That isn’t to say he doesn’t warrant his selection, though, because the England man raised his game to help his side win the title.

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Watson was vital to Edinburgh’s Champions Cup success this year. His tireless work as a ball-carrier and in defence differentiated him from Francois Louw, Jackson Wray and Rynhardt Elstadt.

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Vunipola has proved himself to be the premier No 8 in the competition, especially during the knockout rounds. His powerful semi-final and final performances are of particular note.