Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup match from anywhere

The first European Champions Cup round-of-16 weekend concludes at the Stade Marcel-Michelin this afternoon.

Leicester Tigers travel to France to face Clermont Auvergne (kick-off 3.15pm UK & Ireland time) and should be confident having progressed as Pool B winners.

In contrast, Clermont sneaked through as the final qualifier in Pool A. They are traditionally a force in Europe but have struggled in recent seasons and it will interesting to see if the Marcel-Michelin is as much of a fortress as it has been in the past.

Clermont will definitely be looking for their home support to help drive them to victory before travelling to Welford Road next weekend.

Here are the team line-ups and find out how to find a reliable live stream for this match wherever you are below.

Clermont: Kotaro Matsushima; Alivereti Raka, George Moala, Wesley Fofana, Cheik Tiberghien; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Giorgi Beria, Etienne Fourcade, Rabah Slimani, Paul Jedrasiak, Sebastien Vahaamahina (captain), Judicael Cancoriet, Alexandre Fischer, Fritz Lee.

Replacements: Yohan Beheregaray, Etienne Falgoux, Cristian Ojovan, Miles Amatosero, Lucas Dessaigne, Kevin Viallard, JJ Hanrahan, Marvin O’Connor.

Leicester: Freddie Steward; Harry Potter, Guy Porter, Dan Kelly, Hosea Saumaki; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge (captain), Julian Montoya, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Calum Green, Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, James Whitcombe, Dan Cole, Harry Wells, Eli Snyman, Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Burns, Matias Moroni.

How to watch Clermont v Leicester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Clermont v Leicester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

BT Sport has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the UK and Ireland, and are showing every match live, including Clermont v Leicester. Coverage starts at 3pm on BT Sport 3.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the competition, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Clermont v Leicester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from France

In France, Clermont v Leicester (kick-off 4.15pm French time) is being shown live on free-to-air FR2.

As Champions Cup rights holders in France, beIN Sports will also show every game live.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports now has the rights to show European Champions Cup matches in 2021-22.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Clermont v Leicester (kick-off 2.15am Monday NZ time) will be live on Sky Sport 2.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa. Clermont v Leicester (kick-off 4.15pm SA time) will be shown live on SuperSport Rugby.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia



Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

Clermont v Leicester live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR now have an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live European matches outside of its core broadcast territories.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.