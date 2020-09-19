Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from anywhere

This all-French affair is perfect Saturday evening viewing

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup match online from anywhere

This all-French Champions Cup quarter-final should make for perfect Saturday evening viewing, with both teams packed with internationals.

Racing go into this match full of confidence as they sit atop the Top 14 after winning their first two matches, against Lyon and Montpellier, while Clermont have had their confidence dented by a surprise defeat at Bayonne last weekend.

Clermont have won 35 of their last 37 home games in the Heineken Champions Cup, but Racing were the last team to beat them in the competition at the Stade Marcel-Michelin – triumphing 28-17 at this stage in 2018.

Look out for Japan’s Kotaro Matsushima, one of the stars of last year’s full-back who starts at full-back for Clermont, while Finn Russell will be looking to dictate matters for Racing.

Clermont Auvergne: Kotaro Matsushima; Damian Penaud, Apisai Naqalevu, Wesley Fofana, Bastien Pourailly; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra (captain); Etienne Falgoux, Etienne Fourcade, Rabah Slimani, Sitaleki Timani, Sébastien Vahaamahina, Arthur Iturria, Judicaël Cancoriet, Fritz Lee.

Replacements: Adrien Pélissié, Peni Ravai, Cristian Ojovan, Paul Jedrasiak, Alexandre Lapandry, Sébastien Bézy, Cheik Tiberghien, Peter Betham.

Racing 92: Simon Zebo; Louis Dupichot, Virimi Vakatawa, Olivier Klemenczak, Juan Imhoff; Finn Russell, Teddy Iribaren (captain); Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Georges Henri Colombe, Bernard Le Roux, Dominic Bird, Wenceslas Lauret, Fabien Sanconnie, Antonie Claassen.

Replacements: Teddy Baubigny, Hassane Kolingar, Ali Oz, Donnacha Ryan, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Maxime Machenaud, Antoine Gibert, Francois Trinh-Duc.

Here we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Clermont v Racing wherever you are.

How to watch Clermont v Racing from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Clermont v Racing, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Champions Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland



Clermont v Racing, which kicks off at 5.45pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm in the UK and Ireland. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Clermont v Racing takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Clermont v Racing (kick-off 6.45pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Live coverage of Clermont v Racing is also available on free-to-air France Télévisions.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Clermont v Racing (kick-off 6.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Clermont v Racing will kick off at 12.45pm EST and 9.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from Canada

For those in Canada, the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN shows the Champions Cup and you can watch Clermont v Racing at 9.45am on the West Coast.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, a subscription to digital rugby network RugbyPass allows you to watch Clermont v Racing, albeit that it’s a late night on Saturday/early start on Sunday with a 2.45am kick-off (AEST). Subscriptions start from US$4.99 a month.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Spark Sport, the live and on-demand streaming service, has the rights to show Clermont v Racing in New Zealand. It kicks off at 4.45am on Sunday morning – set those alarms!

It costs $24.99 for a monthly subscription and you can also sign up for a seven-day FREE trial.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa and you can watch Clermont v Racing at 6.45pm on the SuperSport Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Clermont v Racing in Japan (kick-off 1.45am). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Clermont v Racing live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Champions Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €2.99 to watch a single Champions Cup match or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €11.99. Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.