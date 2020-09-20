Exeter v Northampton live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The last of this weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-finals brings a first European meeting between two teams undergoing wildly different fortunes (5.30pm).

Exeter top the Premiership and have been winning games even with a second string. Saints have lost six of their last seven games and are coming off the back of a defeat by Leicester that DoR Chris Boyd views as “probably the worst” performance in his two years at the club.

The Chiefs, albeit slightly fortuitously, beat Northampton away at the start of this month with a side bearing little relation to today’s star-studded line-up. Few people give Saints a prayer but Exeter boss Rob Baxter is rightly on his guard.

“All week we’ve talked about how we have to prepare to face the very best Northampton side,” he said, “because there is no reason, especially when you look at their squad, that they can’t make something happen on the day. That means we have to be the best Exeter Chiefs team that we can be. We’re in decent form but it’s still a one-off game.”

Fit-again Tom O’Flaherty returns and so has a chance to build on recent success against the East Midlanders. The wing scored a super solo effort against them in last year’s 30-point Premiership semi-final thrashing and got the winner – a close-range snipe from a ruck – in this month’s league meeting at Franklin’s Gardens.

Irishman Ian Whitten makes his 50th Champions Cup appearance and Scottish scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne is one of five internationals on the bench.

Baxter said Saints had played “mind games” in the build-up as attention focused on stretched front-row resources. With Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi and Nick Auterac both suffering injuries at Bristol, Saints were left with one fit loosehead in teenager Emmanuel Iyogun – raising the spectre of uncontested scrums.

Chiefs were more than happy to agree to a rule change that allowed Saints to sign Alex Seville on loan from Gloucester after the EPCR registration deadline. In the Premiership at least, no side wins more scrum penalties than Exeter and they want a proper contest. If today runs to form, Saints will be in for a torrid time in the set-piece, regardless of what the competition’s ‘scrum success’ stats might tell us.

Northampton’s malaise is highlighted by the selection of Taqele Naiyaravoro, the chart topper for offloads and defenders beaten, on the bench. His form and confidence has withered along with the team’s, with passes going to ground that earlier in the season were being turned into tries. The departure of scrum-half Cobus Reinach has hurt them badly.

Any side with men like Dan Biggar, Courtney Lawes and the on-song David Ribbans in its ranks cannot be taken lightly. However, a Saints win today would be a far bigger upset than even Saracens’ remarkable win yesterday in Leinster.

This will be the ninth European quarter-final for Saints, who won the trophy back in 2000 and came close again in 2011. In contrast, Exeter have reached this stage only once before, losing to Jimmy Gopperth’s last-gasp kick for Wasps in a 2016 quarter-final at Coventry.

Chiefs’ European record fails to reflect their high domestic performance in recent years. It was for days like this that players like Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray were signed – to take them to places they’ve never been.

You can watch highlights of the teams’ 2019 Premiership semi-final meeting here.

Exeter: Stuart Hogg; Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ian Whitten, Tom O’Flaherty; Joe Simmonds (capt), Jack Maunder; Alec Hepburn, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Ollie Devoto.

Northampton: George Furbank; Matt Proctor, Fraser Dingwall, Rory Hutchinson, Ahsee Tuala; Dan Biggar, Henry Taylor, AN Other, Mikey Haywood, Owen Franks, David Ribbans, Api Ratuniyarawa, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Teimana Harrison (capt).

Replacements: 16 James Fish, 17 Alex Seville, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Alex Moon, 20 Nick Isiekwe, 21 Shaun Adendorff, 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Taqele Naiyaravoro.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Exeter v Northampton wherever you are…