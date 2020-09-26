Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Don’t miss any of the action from this Champions Cup semi-final at Sandy Park

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup semi-final online from anywhere

Four-time European champions Toulouse travel to first-time European semi-finalists Exeter in the Champions Cup this afternoon (kick-off 3.30pm).

Will the Chiefs make it through to a first-ever European final? Or will the French club move a step closer to a record fifth European title?

This is the first time the two sides have met and both are unbeaten in Europe in this elongated season.

Exeter have made just one change to the starting XV that saw off Northampton in the quarter-finals last weekend, Sam Skinner replacing Jacques Vermeulen in the back row.

Jack Nowell is tasked with trying to keep Cheslin Kolbe in check after the Springbok wing’s Man of the Match performance against Ulster in Toulouse’s last-eight tie. The Chiefs will also be wary of the French half-back combination Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Related: Toulouse trio Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos

Toulouse have made more metres (481) and offloads (12.3) on average per game than any other side, while Exeter have conceded the fewest turnovers, with 10.6 on average per game compared to the French side’s 15.6.

The Chiefs’ game is built around possession and if they can deny Toulouse the ball, the visitors will struggle to deploy their dangerous runners. It’s sure to be an interesting battle at Sandy Park. These are the teams…

Exeter: Stuart Hogg; Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ian Whitten, Tom O’Flaherty; Joe Simmonds (captain), Jack Maunder; Alec Hepburn, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Sam Skinner, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Ben Moon, Tomas Francis, Dave Dennis, Don Armand, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Gareth Steenson, Ollie Devoto.

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Yoann Huget, Sofiane Guitoune, Pita Ahki, Cheslin Kolbe; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Charlie Faumuina, Rory Arnold, Joe Tekori, Jerome Kaino (captain), Francois Cros, Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Dorian Aldegheri, Alban Placines, Louis Madaule, Alexi Bales, Zack Holmes, Matthis Lebel.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream of the Exeter v Toulouse Champions Cup semi-final wherever you are.

How to watch Exeter v Toulouse from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Exeter v Toulouse, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Champions Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Exeter v Toulouse, which kicks off at 3.30pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK and Ireland. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Exeter v Toulouse takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Exeter v Toulouse (kick-off 4.30pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Exeter v Toulouse is also available on free-to-air FR2.

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Exeter v Toulouse will kick off at 10.30am EST and 7.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, a subscription to digital rugby network RugbyPass allows you to watch Exeter v Toulouse at 12.30am (AEST). Subscriptions start from US$4.99 a month.

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Spark Sport, the live and on-demand streaming service, has the rights to show Exeter v Toulouse in New Zealand. It kicks off at 2.30am.

It costs $24.99 for a monthly subscription and you can also sign up for a seven-day FREE trial.

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa and you can watch Exeter v Toulouse live at 4.30pm on its Variety 2 channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Exeter v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Champions Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €2.99 to watch a single Champions Cup match or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €11.99. Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.