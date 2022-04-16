Can the English champions overcome a 14-point deficit?

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup match from anywhere

Harlequins have become known for their comebacks and they will need to produce another one this lunchtime if they are to reach the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

They made gains in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in Montpellier, recovering from a 34-0 deficit to score four second-half tries and leave 40-26 losers.

Can they overcome that 14-point advantage? Or will the Top 14 league leaders maintain their lead and book a place in the last eight?

Here are the team line-ups and find out how to find a reliable live stream for this match wherever you are below.

Harlequins: Huw Jones; Louis Lynagh, Joe Marchant, Andre Esterhuizen, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Jack Walker, Will Collier, Matt Symons, Hugh Tizard, George Hammond, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt (captain).

Replacements: Joe Gray, Simon Kerrod, Wilco Louw, Matas Jurevicius, Luke Wallace, Lewis Gjaltema, Will Edwards, Nick David.

Montpellier: Julien Tisseron; Gabriel N’gandebe, Yvan Reilhac, Handre Pollard, Pierre Lucas; Louis Foursans, Aubin Eymeri; Mikheil Nariashvili, Guilhem Guirado, Henry Thomas, Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Yacouba Camara (captain), Alexandre Becognee.

Replacements: Jeremie Maurouard, Robert Rodgers, Titi Lamositele, Zach Mercer, Martin Doan, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Anthony Bouthier, Bastien Chalureau.

How to watch Harlequins v Montpellier from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Harlequins v Montpellier, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Harlequins v Montpellier (kick-off 12.30pm) is available on free-to-air TV in both the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, it will be shown live on Channel 4 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two, with coverage on both channels starting at midday.

BT Sport also has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the UK and Ireland, and are showing every match live, including Harlequins v Montpellier. Coverage starts at midday on BT Sport 2.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the competition, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Harlequins v Montpellier takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from France

As Champions Cup rights holders in France, beIN Sports will also show every game live, including Harlequins v Montpellier (1.30pm French time).

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports now has the rights to show European Champions Cup matches in 2021-22.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Harlequins v Montpellier (kick-off 11.30pm Saturday NZ time) will be live on Sky Sport Select.

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa. Harlequins v Montpellier (kick-off 1.30pm SA time) will be shown live on SuperSport Action.

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia

Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

Harlequins v Montpellier live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR now have an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live European matches outside of its core broadcast territories.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

