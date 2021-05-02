Who will make it through to next month's European Cup final at Twickenham?

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup semi-final from anywhere

La Rochelle have home advantage for their first-ever European Champions Cup final, against Leinster this afternoon (kick-off 3pm UK & Ireland time).

While they may be unfamiliar with this stage of the competition, they have a coach who knows all about their Irish opposition in former Munster and Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara.

Leinster are aiming for a record fifth European Cup title and will need to extend their five-match winning streak against Top 14 opponents if they are to achieve that goal.

They head into this clash without fly-half Johnny Sexton. The Leinster and Ireland captain is undergoing the ‘return to play’ process after coming off for a head injury assessment during Leinster’s quarter-final win at Exeter.

La Rochelle: Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Levani Botia, Raymond Rhule; Ihaia West, Tawera Kerr-Barlow; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio, Romain Sazy (capt), Will Skelton, Grégory Alldritt, Wiaan Liebenberg, Victor Vito.

Replacements: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Arthur Joly, 19 Thomas Lavault, 20 Kevin Gourdon, 21 Arthur Retière, 22 Jules Plisson, 23 Pierre Aguillon.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: 16 James Tracy, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Scott Fardy, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Rowan Osborne, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Rory O’Loughlin.

How to watch La Rochelle v Leinster from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like La Rochelle v Leinster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Champions Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN. It’s easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

La Rochelle v Leinster, which kicks off at 3pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK and Ireland. Coverage starts from 2.30pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when La Rochelle v Leinster takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from France

To watch La Rochelle v Leinster (kick-off 4pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders.

La Rochelle v Leinster is also available on free-to-air France Télévisions.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC. Matches are streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

La Rochelle v Leinster will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports now has the rights to show European Champions Cup matches in 2020-21, with La Rochelle v Leinster kicking off at midnight.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud, with La Rochelle v Leinster kicking off at 2am on Monday on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa and you can watch La Rochelle v Leinster at 4pm on SuperSport Action.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia

Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the Caribbean

In the Caribbean, SportsMax is where to head to watch Champions Cup matches.

La Rochelle v Leinster live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Champions Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €19.99 for a weekend pass for all the Champions and Challenge Cup semi-finals.

