All the details you need to watch the match from wherever you are in the world

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup final online from anywhere

The 2021 European Champions Cup is an all-French affair with La Rochelle taking on Toulouse at Twickenham this afternoon (kick-off 4.45pm).

It’s a first European Cup final for La Rochelle while Toulouse are chasing a record fifth title having lifted the trophy in 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010.

These two teams are leading the way in the Top 14, with only a point separating them at the top of the table. Toulouse have won both their league meetings with La Rochelle this season – 39-23 at home and 14-11 away. Will they make it a hat-trick at Twickenham?

These are the two team line-ups for the final…

La Rochelle: Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Levani Botia, Raymond Rhule; Ihaia West, Tawera Kerr-Barlow; Dany Priso, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio, Romain Sazy (captain), Will Skelton, Grégory Alldritt, Kevin Gourdon, Victor Vito.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Reda Wardi, Arthur Joly, homas Lavault, Wiaan Liebenberg, Paul Boudehent, Arthur Retiere, Jules Plisson.

Toulouse: Maxime Médard; Cheslin Kolbe, Juan Cruz Mallía, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Charlie Faumuina, Rory Arnold, Richie Arnold, Rynhardt Elstadt, Francois Cros, Jerome Kaino.

Replacements: Guillaume Marchand, Clément Castets, David Ainu’u, Joe Tekori, Thibaud Flament, Selevasio Tolofua, Baptiste Germain, Thomas Ramos.

Here’s how to find a reliable Champions Cup final live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the European Champions Cup final from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Champions Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

There are both free-to-air and pay-TV options to watch the Champions Cup final (kick-off 4.45pm) in the UK and Ireland.

BT Sport is the competition’s main broadcaster and coverage of La Rochelle v Toulouse starts at 4pm on BT Sport 2.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the final, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

La Rochelle v Toulouse will also be shown free to air In the UK on Channel 4 and in Ireland Virgin Media One.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas for La Rochelle v Toulouse, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from France

In France, the Champions Cup final (kick-off 5.45pm) will be shown live on FR2 as well as beIN Sports.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from elsewhere in Europe

In Italy, Sky Italia has live coverage of the La Rochelle v Toulouse final.

Telefonica has the rights to show the Champions Cup in Spain and Andorra, Sport TV in Portugal and GO in Malta.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show European Champions Cup final (kick-off 1.45am on Sunday) and it will be live on beIN Sports 3.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the European Champions Cup final in the Land of the Long White Cloud. La Rochelle v Toulouse (kick-off 3.45am on Sunday) is live on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa and will be showing the La Rochelle v Toulouse final (kick-off 5.45pm) live on its Rugby channel.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia

Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the Caribbean

In the Caribbean, SportsMax is where to head to watch Champions Cup matches.

La Rochelle v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra, Portugal, Malta, Australia and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €19.99 for a weekend pass.

