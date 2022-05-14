Catch the action from Dublin wherever you are in the world

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup semi-final from anywhere

Two rugby powerhouses meet at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon with a place in the European Champions Cup final on the line.

Defending champions Toulouse, who have won the trophy five times, are back in Dublin a week after seeing off Munster in a rare placekicking competition in the quarter-final stage.

Four-times winners Leinster enjoyed a more comfortable victory over Leicester to reach the last four, where they face Toulouse for the fourth time at this stage of the competition.

The French won the first semi-final meeting, but Leinster have won their last two, including a 30-12 victory in 2019.

The match (kick-off 3pm) has been called “as big as it gets” in club rugby by Leinster wing James Lowe, one of a raft of internationals across the two sides competing for a place in the final in Marseille at the end of the month.

Find out how the two teams line up here and below we provide a how to watch guide for this match so you can catch the action wherever you are.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciaran Frawley

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Juan Cruz Mallia, Pierre Fouyssac, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand (captain), Dorian Aldegheri, Rory Arnold, Emmanuel Meafou, Rynhardt Elstadt, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, David Ainu’u, Joe Tekori, Selevasio Tolofua, Thibaud Flament, Martin Page Relo, Zack Holmes.

How to watch Leinster v Toulouse from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Leinster v Toulouse, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

BT Sport has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the UK and Ireland, and are showing every match live, including Leinster v Toulouse. Coverage starts at 2.45pm on BT Sport 1.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the competition, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leinster v Toulouse takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from France

As Champions Cup rights holders in France, beIN Sports will also show every game live, including Leinster v Toulouse (kick-off 4pm French time).

This match will also be televised free-to-air on France 2.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports now has the rights to show European Champions Cup matches in 2021-22.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Leinster v Toulouse (kick-off 2am Sunday NZ time) will be live on Sky Sport Select.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa. Leinster v Toulouse (kick-off 4pm SA time) will be shown live on SuperSport Grandstand.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia

Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

Leinster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR now have an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live European matches outside of its core broadcast territories.

