Freddie Burns fluffs a match-winning try

It was an eventful first weekend of European action in the 2018-19 season and there’s only one place to start: Freddie Burns.

Burns was playing at full-back for Bath against Toulouse at the Rec on Saturday and provided another playmaking option alongside fly-half Rhys Priestland.

However, in the closing minutes of the Heineken Champions Cup match and with Bath trailing by two points, Burns made two mistakes that cost his club the chance of victory.

First he missed a penalty in front of the posts and then he crossed for what looked like the match-winning try but the ball was dislodged from his hand by Maxime Medard as Burns celebrated prematurely. Toulouse held on to win 22-20.

Watch the defining moment here…

And here’s what Burns had to say afterwards…

While Medard later gave Burns his support…

Celebrations were also a hot topic in Saracens’ 13-3 win over Glasgow at Scotstoun. The Warriors looked to have scored a try through DTH van der Merwe just before the break only for play to be called back for an earlier infringement. As Glasgow players celebrated, unaware of the referee’s whistle, Maro Itoje mockingly joined in…

Cardiff Blues marked their return to Europe’s elite competition with a 30-21 win at Lyon – Gareth Anscombe scoring 20 points…

And Newcastle, who last played in the Heineken Cup in 2005, became only the second team to beat Toulon at home in the competition, stunning the three-time champions 26-25. Not bad for a team that’s currently bottom of the Gallagher Premiership…

Leinster started their Champions Cup defence in ominous style, beating Wasps 52-3. Winger James Lowe was the star performer…

Clermont Auvergne, usually strong contenders in the Champions Cup, are playing in the Challenge Cup this season after a disappointing 2017-18 campaign – and started their bid for silverware with a bang at Northampton…

Elsewhere, Colombia showed their skills off the pitch at the sevens at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires…

While these kids found a different use for tackle bags…

