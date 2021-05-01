The first European Cup semi-final is an all-French affair

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup semi-final from anywhere

Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles are familiar foes in the Top 14, but today’s Champions Cup semi-final (kick-off 3pm UK & Ireland time) will be the first time they’ve met in a European competition.

Four-time European champions Toulouse have never lost a Top 14 game at home against Bordeaux-Begles and have won six of the last seven meetings between the sides.

This may be Bordeaux’s first Champions Cup semi-final but skipper Matthieu Jalibert is the top point-scorer in this season’s competition. His duel with Romain Ntamack pitches France’s two best No 10s in direct opposition.

Toulouse: Maxime Médard; Cheslin Kolbe, Zack Holmes, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand (capt), Charlie Faumuina, Rory Arnold, Richie Arnold, Alban Placines, Francois Cros, Jerome Kaino.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Clément Castets, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Joe Tekori, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Antoine Miquel, 22 Baptiste Germain, 23 Juan Cruz Mallía.

Bordeaux-Begles: Nans Ducuing; Romain Buros, Pablo Uberti, Yoram Falatea-Moefana, Ben Lam; Matthieu Jalibert (capt), Maxime Lucu; Thierry Paiva, Maxime Lamothe, Vadim Cobilas, Kane Douglas, Jandré Marais, Cameron Woki, Guido Petti, Alexandre Roumat.

Replacements: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Jefferson Poirot, 18 Ben Tameifuna, 19 Cyril Cazeaux, 20 Scott Higginbotham, 21 Yann Lesgourgues, 22 Ulupano Seuteni, 23 Thomas Jolmes.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles wherever you are…

How to watch Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs let you get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address, so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Champions Cup live stream you would at home.

VPNs let you get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address, so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Champions Cup live stream you would at home.



Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles, which kicks off at 3pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK and Ireland. Coverage starts from 2.30pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Channel 4 are also showing Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles on free-to-air television in the UK, while Virgin One are doing the same in Ireland.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles (kick-off 4pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles is also available on free-to-air France Télévisions.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports now has the rights to show European Champions Cup matches in 2020-21, with Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles kicking off at midnight.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud, with Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles kicking off at 2am on Sunday on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa and you can watch Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles at 4pm on the CSN, Grandstand and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia

Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from the Caribbean

In the Caribbean, SportsMax is where to head to watch Champions Cup matches.

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Champions Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €19.99 for a weekend pass for all the Champions and Challenge Cup semi-finals.

