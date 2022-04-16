Will the defending champions make it through to the last eight?

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch the Champions Cup match from anywhere

Will the defending champions make the European Champions Cup quarter-finals? Or will Ulster take advantage of their six-point league from the first leg of their round-of-16 tie?

Last weekend Robert Baloucoune scored a hat-trick as Ulster won 26-20 against a Toulouse side reduced to 14 men after Juan Cruz Mallia was red-carded in the tenth minute.

Yet Romain Ntamack’s try in the final minute meant the deficit can be overcome by a converted try.

Ulster have won four of their six home matches against Toulouse in Europe, so will be looking to knock out the five-time winners in tonight’s match at the Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 8pm), while the French club will be hoping for a comeback victory.

Find out how the two teams line up here and below we provide a how to watch guide for this match so you can catch the action wherever you are.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (captain), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall, Rob Lyttle.

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Dimitri Delibes, Tim Nanai-Williams, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Rodrigue Neti, Peato Mauvaka, Charlie Faumuina, Rory Arnold, Richie Arnold, Rynhardt Elstadt, Anthony Jelonch, Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: Guillaume Cramont, David Ainu’u, Dorian Aldegheri, Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament, Antoine Miquel, Baptiste Germain, Lucas Tauzin.

How to watch Ulster v Toulouse from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Ulster v Toulouse, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

BT Sport has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the UK and Ireland, and are showing every match live, including Ulster v Toulouse. Coverage starts at 7.45pm on BT Sport 2.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the competition, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Ulster v Toulouse takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from France

As Champions Cup rights holders in France, beIN Sports will also show every game live, including Ulster v Toulouse (kick-off 9pm French time).

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports now has the rights to show European Champions Cup matches in 2021-22.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they offer a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to show the Champions Cup in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Ulster v Toulouse (kick-off 7am Sunday NZ time) will be live on Sky Sport Select.

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa. Ulster v Toulouse (kick-off 9pm SA time) will be shown live on SuperSport Variety 1.

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from South-East Asia

Again, beIN Sports has the broadcast rights for European rugby in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other South-East Asia countries.

Ulster v Toulouse live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR now have an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live European matches outside of its core broadcast territories.

