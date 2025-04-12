Can Munster claim another major French scalp to reach their first Champions Cup semi since 2019?

Watch a Bordeaux v Munster live stream to find out if the Irish side can follow-up last week’s narrow 25-24 win over La Rochelle by coming out on top against one of the standout teams of this year’s tournament.

This guide explains how to watch Bordeaux v Munster live streams online, on TV and from anywhere this Saturday.

Key information

– Bordeaux v Munster date: Saturday 12 April 2025 – Bordeaux v Munster kick-off time: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 10.00am ET – Bordeaux v Munster free stream: France TV (France) – Bordeaux v Munster TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Live stream Bordeaux v Munster for FREE in France

There is a free Bordeaux v Munster live stream available, with France TV airing the game in France.

Public broadcaster France Télévisions has been airing two matches in every round of the European Champions Cup, and this is also the case in this weekend’s quarter-finals – French viewers will also be able to watch Toulon v Toulouse on Sunday.

Bordeaux v Munster will be broadcast live on the France 2 terrestrial channel, while the France TV streaming service will host the live stream online. The platform is free to use, but registration is required and geo-restrictions apply.

Coverage starts at 3.50pm CET on Saturday afternoon, 10 minutes before kick-off.

As with every Champions Cup game in France, the match is also available on subscription service beIN Sports.

Away from France right now? French residents can still access their France TV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Bordeaux v Munster live streams from abroad

Even if you’re overseas on Saturday afternoon there’s no need to worry about missing out on your usual Bordeaux v Munster live stream. Although geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services from abroad, a handy little piece of software called a VPN (that stands for Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were at home.

While this looks like sorcery, it really isn’t. Instead, a VPN can make can make your computer, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country by changing your device’s IP address. This allows you to unblock geo-blocked streams and, as an extra bonus, running a VPN can also improve your internet security and privacy. That’s a win all round.

Get 70% off NordVPN

Our office mates at TechRadar know a thing or two about gadgets and technology, and have tested hundreds of VPNs. They reckon the best of the bunch for unblocking live streams is NordVPN. Even better, you get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price. View Deal

Watch Bordeaux v Munster in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Bordeaux v Munster through subscription service Premier Sports Ireland. The platform is available to watch on TV or online.

Live stream Bordeaux v Munster in the UK

The UK rights-holder for the European Champions Cup is Premier Sports, who will broadcast all 63 matches of this year’s tournament.

Bordeaux v Munster coverage starts at 2.30pm BST on Saturday, ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

The match is available to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app, with subscriptions costing £15.99 per month or £11.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. You can also get a year’s viewing at an even lower total price of £120 if you pay for a whole 12 months upfront.

You also have the option to add Premier Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon package. This costs £15.99 per month.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Bordeaux v Munster in South Africa

SuperSport is the Champions Cup rights-holder in South Africa, and the services is showing selected games from the tournament – including Bourdeax v Munster. Kick-off is at 4.00pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Bordeaux v Munster: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Bordeaux v Munster for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT on Saturday morning.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month or $150 on an annual basis, which works out to $12.50 per month.

