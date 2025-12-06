Watch Vodacom Bulls vs Bordeaux-Bègles for a cracking contest in the 2025/2026 Champions Cup, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here in this guide.

Bulls vs Bordeaux: Key information

Bordeaux are the reigning Champions Cup champions, lifting the trophy back in May, and their title defence begins today with a tricky visit to South Africa to face the Bulls in Pretoria.

Read on as RugbyWorld brings you all the details you need to watch Bulls vs Bordeaux online, on TV, and potentially for free.

Bulls vs Bordeaux free live stream

You can watch Bulls vs Bordeaux for free on YouTube in North America, with FloRugby giving away the game completely free of charge.

Simply head to the YouTube live stream and click play!

Note, coverage is geo-restricted so will only work for those in the USA and Canada. Travelling abroad right now? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas – more on that below.

Watch from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network can change your device’s digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms these days. A good VPN will unblock your usual rugby streams while you’re abroad, and it’ll also do wonders for your internet security. Our expert colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best in the world thanks to its security credentials, streaming unblocking capabilities, and especially right now, its value for money…

Watch Vodacom Bulls vs Bordeaux-Bègles in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bulls vs Bordeaux on Premier Sports, which holds the rights to all Champions Cup games this season.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV through Sky and Virgin Media, or you can get a streaming subscription directly with Premier Sports for £16.99/month.

Watch Bulls vs Bordeaux in South Africa

Stormers’ fans in South Africa can watch the game against Bayonne through SuperSport, with DStv or streaming options available.

Bulls vs Bordeaux live stream around the world

EPCR TV has a live stream for Vodacom Bulls vs Bordeaux-Bègles for those in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe that don’t have a broadcaster. Weekend passes are available to purchase.

