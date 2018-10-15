Toulouse’s Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe floored Bath with his fast feet in the Champions Cup – watch the video here

Watch: The incredible footwork of Cheslin Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe may be only four games into his international career, but he is already making waves.

The winger, who turns 25 at the end of this month, made his South Africa debut against Australia in September, then came off the bench in Wellington a week later to score a try in the Springboks’ famous 36-34 win over New Zealand.

He made his first Test start against the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth and then outfoxed the All Blacks defence to get on the scoreboard again, albeit this time in defeat.

Then in the first round of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup, Kolbe demonstrated his skill-set to a European audience with incredible footwork to set up a try for Toulouse against Bath at the Rec.

Late in the first half Kolbe received a floated pass out to his wing, stepped inside Darren Atkins, then stepped inside Jamie Roberts – leaving both Bath players on the floor. Next he fed Sofiane Guitoune on the outside and the centre ran in the try.

Kolbe’s footwork earned him plenty of fans on social media…

Kolbe is the cousin of South African 400m runner Wayde van Niekerk, so athleticism clearly runs in the family. He also helped South Africa win bronze as part of the sevens team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

He may be less than 5ft 8in tall and weigh in at less than 12st, but he represents a huge attacking threat and South Africa now have a wealth of talent out wide, with the likes of Aphiwe Dyantyi and S’busiso Nkosi also breaking through this season.

Kolbe is unlikely to be eligible for South Africa’s Test against England on 3 November because it falls outside the international window, but France, Scotland and Wales will no doubt be hoping to keep the dangerman in check when they face the Boks next month.

