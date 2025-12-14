Two former Champions Cup winners clash on the French Riviera

Watch Toulon v Bath live streams as the three-time Champions Cup winners welcome the reigning English champions to the south of France on a mild and dry afternoon. The French side’s loss in Edinburgh last weekend means a victory could be crucial to their chances of making it through to the competition’s knockout stages. A win for Bath, meanwhile, will put them in a strong position to secure a place in the round-of-16.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch the game, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including information on how fans in France can watch Toulon v Bath live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from overseas.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Toulon v Bath Rugby: Key information

Is there a free streaming option for Toulon v Bath?

Viewers in France can watch free Toulon v Bath live streams on both the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The game gets underway at 4.15pm CET on Saturday afternoon.

As with every European Champions Cup fixture this season, you can also watch the match on subscription service BeIN Sports. And if you’re going to be overseas this weekend you can still enjoy your usual streaming service as if you were back home thanks to the wonders of a VPN. Keep reading to find out more…

Stream Toulon v Bath from anywhere

Don’t let a lack of rugby ruin an otherwise perfect pre-Christmas weekend away from home. You’ve probably noticed that geo-blocking restrictions can prevent you from watching your usual TV services while you’re abroad, but that doesn’t have to be the case if you take a handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) with you.

What is this witchcraft, you ask? VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet to appear to be in an entirely different country. This means that you can watch your device as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa. VPNs also improve your online security, which is great for your peace of mind when logging into an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network.

TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is – of the many options available – the best VPN you can buy right now, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. NordVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, and this great deal…

Get NordVPN’s holiday deal

🔥 Over 70% off

➕ 3 months extra FREE

🥇 World’s best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list View Deal

How to watch Toulon v Bath in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to all 63 matches in this season’s Investec Champions Cup in the UK, including Toulon v Bath live streams. Pre-match build-up gets underway at 3.00pm GMT on Premier Sports 2, just ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.

Standalone streaming subscriptions to Premier Sports work across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Subscribers can also enjoy coverage of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Other Toulon v Bath streaming options

United States: FloRugby has the rights to European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the United States across the whole of the 2025-26 season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). Toulon v Bath kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT this morning.

FloRugby has the rights to European Rugby Champions Cup live streams in the United States across the whole of the 2025-26 season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). Toulon v Bath kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT this morning. South Africa: SuperSport is usually the destination for top rugby action in South Africa, and Toulon v Bath is no exception. There are various SuperSport packages you can subscribe to, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Toulon v Bath gets underway at 5.15pm SAST this afternoon.

is usually the destination for top rugby action in South Africa, and Toulon v Bath is no exception. There are various SuperSport packages you can subscribe to, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Toulon v Bath gets underway at 5.15pm SAST this afternoon. Ireland: As in the UK, Premier Sports has the Toulon v Bath rights in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – check with your provider for price details.

As in the UK, Premier Sports has the Toulon v Bath rights in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – check with your provider for price details. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV should be your destination for Toulouse v Sharks live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

Toulon v Bath line-ups and officials

Toulon

Mathis Ferte, Gaël Drean, Nacho Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Seta Tuicuvu, Matéo Garcia, Baptiste Serin; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Kyle Sinckler, Swan Rebbadj, Brian Alainu’uese, Lewis Ludlam, Charles Ollivon (captain), Zach Mercer

Replacements:

Teddy Baubigny, Leo Ametlla, Dany Priso, Corentin Mezou, Esteban Abadie, Ben White, Mathieu Smaili, Joe Quere Karaba

Bath Rugby

Santi Carreras, Joe Cokanasiga, Max Ojomoh, Cameron Redpath, Henry Arundell, Finn Russell (captain), Tom Carr-Smith; Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Billy Sela, Quinn Roux, Ross Molony, Ted Hill, Sam Underhill, Alfie Barbeary

Replacements:

Kepu Tuipulotu, François van Wyk, Thomas du Toit, Charlie Ewels, Miles Reid, Neil le Roux, Louie Hennessey, Arthur Green

Nika Amashukeli is the man with the whistle, with fellow Georgians Saba Abulashvili and Saba Makharadze as his assistants. Ben Whitehouse (Wales) is the TMO.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.