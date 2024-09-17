Bath Rugby Gallagher Premiership 2024-25 season preview

Bath lost the final last season and will be bidding for trophy glory this campaign

Bath Rugby Gallagher Premiership season starts 20 September. It’s all go at Bath, where Johann van Graan took the club to within a whisker of their first English title since 1996. That June final defeat after Beno Obano’s early red card showed how tough Bath are to beat – Leicester away was the only match last term in which they came away with nothing.

If Finn Russell and Ben Spencer are the principal drivers, Bath ooze class from all points. Ollie Lawrence, Joe Cokanasiga and Alfie Barbeary – “He’s that kid at U15 level that looks like he’s 21,” says pundit Dave Flatman – lead the ball-carrying threat and try-scoring tighthead Thomas du Toit spearheads a potent scrum.

Into the mix come Ross Molony, a serial winner with Leinster and renowned lineout caller, and England A back-row Guy Pepper. There’s real depth to the squad and emerging youth, with the U18s the academy champions.

Key player

How gratifying to see Ben Spencer back in the England fold this summer after being shamefully underused by Eddie Jones. Bath’s captain has the searing pace of a winger and the best kicking game by a nine in the league, as shown by the short dab and raking touch-finder that set up tries in the semi-final v Sale.

One to watch

At 21, Guy Pepper is a tackle machine – he set a Premiership record with 34 against Saracens last season – but also a strong carrier and jackal merchant. Part of England’s training squad for their Six Nations match with France, he will learn from the one of the best in Sam Underhill.

Coaches’ box

Lee Blackett, who powered Wasps, is working magic as attack coach. JP Ferreira (defence), Richard Blaze (forward) and Steve Scott (scrum) are integral too, and wise owl Andy Robinson weighs in as academy boss.

Prediction

An 80-minute side. Last season’s finalists will make the play-offs again and could go all the way.

