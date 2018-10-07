Find out how Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola broke the mould in Saracens’ win over the Harlequins

Billy Vunipola’s show of honesty against Harlequins

In the 25th minute at the Stoop on Saturday night, Billy Vunipola leapt over the top of a ruck in an attempt to score a try.

Referee Luke Pearce appeared ready to go to the television match official (TMO) to see if Vunipola had managed to ground the ball over the Harlequins try-line but the Saracens No 8 admitted that he had knocked it on.

Pearce thanked Vunipola for his honesty and the England back-row was also applauded on social media for his admission, which avoided a long TMO referral…

Vunipola, who made 28 carries in the game, did get himself on the scoresheet later in the game, crossing out wide in the 69th minute as Saracens beat Harlequins 25-20.

The defending Premiership champions maintained their winning run to the start of this season, making it six victories out of six, but they sit second in the table below Exeter on points difference. The victory was also Saracens’ 13th in a row – a new club record.

Quins did outscore Saracens two tries to one, though. Danny Care, making his 250th club appearance, pounced on a Ben Spencer pass from a lineout to run in an intercept try from around 50 metres late in the first half.

Then Joe Marchant scored a very unique try. Marcus Smith took a penalty shot at goal but a gust of wind blew it off target, only for Marchant to pluck the ball out of the air and touch it down.

You can watch a clip of the unusual try here…

Pearce did check this score with the TMO given it was an anomaly. Marchant had been behind Smith when he began chasing the kick and the ball hadn’t crossed the try-line when he caught it, so the try rightly stood.

It was a match full of intensity – with a couple of unusual moments thrown in too.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.