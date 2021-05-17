Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Fans are back at Ashton Gate for this West Country derby

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Fans return to Ashton Gate for the first time in over a year for tonight’s Gallagher Premiership West Country derby.

Both Bristol Bears and Gloucester have made just one change to the XVs that beat Bath and Northampton respectively last weekend.

Jake Kerr makes his first start at hooker for league leaders Bears while Willi Heinz wears the No 9 shirt for Gloucester.

When these two sides met at Kingsholm in February, it was a late Ioan Lloyd penalty that secured an 18-17 win for the Bears.

Bristol: Charles Piutau; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Siale Piutau, Max Malins; Callum Sheedy, Andy Uren; Yann Thomas, Jake Kerr, Kyle Sinckler, Dave Attwood, Chris Vui, Steven Luatua (captain), Ben Earl, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Will Capon, Jake Woolmore, John Afoa, Ed Holmes, Jake Heenan, Tom Kessell, Ioan Lloyd, Alapati Leiua.

Gloucester: Kyle Moyle; Louis Rees-Zammit, Giorgi Kveseladze, Mark Atkinson, Santiago Carreras; Billy Twelvetrees, Willi Heinz; Val Rapava-Ruskin, Jack Singleton, Fraser Balmain, Ed Slater, Matias Alemanno, Jordy Reid, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Ruan Ackermann.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Jack Stanley, Ben Morgan, Jack Clement, Stephen Varney, Lloyd Evans, Ollie Thorley.

If you’re not one of the lucky ones inside Ashton Gate, here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Bristol v Gloucester wherever you are.

How to watch Bristol v Gloucester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Bristol v Gloucester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Bristol v Gloucester, which kicks off at 7.45pm tonight, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bristol v Gloucester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Bristol v Gloucester (kick-off 8.45pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Bristol v Gloucester will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Bristol v Gloucester at 4.45am on Tuesday (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Bristol v Gloucester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 6.45am on Tuesday morning NZ time on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Bristol v Gloucester kicks off at 8.45pm on SuperSport Variety 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Bristol v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Bristol v Gloucester in Japan (kick-off 3.45am Tuesday). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

