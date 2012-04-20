Evans returns for Tigers clash

Harlequins go into their final regular season home game looking to secure a top two finish in the Aviva Premiership when they face Leicester Tigers, on Saturday (KO: 15:15) in front of a sell out crowd at the Stoop.

Sam Smith retains his place on the left wing after last weekend’s Man of the Match performance, with Mike Brown and Ugo Monye in the back three. Nick Evans returns at fly half outside Danny Care at scrum half. Jordan Turner Hall and George Lowe continue to partner in the centres.

The starting pack remains unchanged from last week’s victory over London Wasps. Joe Marler, Rob Buchanan and James Johnston provide the front row. Olly Kohn and George Robson remain in the second row. Maurie Fa’asavalu continues at blindside alongside captain Chris Robshaw and Nick Easter at number 8.

The replacements see Aston Croall, Mark Lambert, Will Collier covering in the front row. Tomas Vallejos and Tom Guest will looking to impact in the second and back row respectively. Karl Dickson and Rory Clegg cover at half back, while Ross Chisholm covers the remainder of the backline.

Starting XV:

15. Mike Brown

14. Ugo Monye

13. George Lowe

12. Jordan Turner-Hall

11. Sam Smith

10. Nick Evans

9. Danny Care

1. Joe Marler

2. Rob Buchanan

3. James Johnston

4. Olly Kohn

5. George Robson

6. Maurie Fa’asavalu

7. Chris Robshaw (C)

8. Nick Easter

Replacements:

16. Aston Croall

17. Mark Lambert

18. Will Collier

19. Tomas Vallejos

20. Tom Guest

21. Karl Dickson

22. Rory Clegg

23. Ross Chisholm