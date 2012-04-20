Evans returns for Tigers clash

Harlequins go into their final regular season home game looking to secure a top two finish in the Aviva Premiership when they face Leicester Tigers, on Saturday (KO: 15:15) in front of a sell out crowd at the Stoop.
Sam Smith retains his place on the left wing after last weekend’s Man of the Match performance, with Mike Brown and Ugo Monye in the back three. Nick Evans returns at fly half outside Danny Care at scrum half. Jordan Turner Hall and George Lowe continue to partner in the centres.
The starting pack remains unchanged from last week’s victory over London Wasps. Joe Marler, Rob Buchanan and James Johnston provide the front row. Olly Kohn and George Robson remain in the second row. Maurie Fa’asavalu continues at blindside alongside captain Chris Robshaw and Nick Easter at number 8.
The replacements see Aston Croall, Mark Lambert, Will Collier covering in the front row. Tomas Vallejos and Tom Guest will looking to impact in the second and back row respectively. Karl Dickson and Rory Clegg cover at half back, while Ross Chisholm covers the remainder of the backline.
Starting XV:
15. Mike Brown
14. Ugo Monye
13. George Lowe
12. Jordan Turner-Hall
11. Sam Smith
10. Nick Evans
9. Danny Care
1. Joe Marler
2. Rob Buchanan
3. James Johnston
4. Olly Kohn
5. George Robson
6. Maurie Fa’asavalu
7. Chris Robshaw (C)
8. Nick Easter
Replacements:
16. Aston Croall
17. Mark Lambert
18. Will Collier
19. Tomas Vallejos
20. Tom Guest
21. Karl Dickson
22. Rory Clegg
23. Ross Chisholm