We cover all the key talking points, selection decisions and stats ahead of the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham.

Exeter v Saracens Gallagher Premiership Final Preview

The 2018/19 Gallagher Premiership Final has a familiar feel to it this week, after all this will be the third time the Exeter Chiefs and Saracens will be facing off for the trophy in the past four years.

The Chiefs however will be looking to produce a different result compared to the previous two matches, as Saracens emerged victorious both times in the 2015/16 and 2017/18 finals by fairly comprehensive margins.

This years Chiefs squad appears to be a slightly different breed to years gone by as they won 17 times from 22 matches this season resulting in 86 points. That is the second-highest points total ever behind Saracens’ 87 points total in 2013/14. They then absolutely hammered Northampton Saints in the semi-final 42-12.

You would think those results would make Exeter the heavy favourites but Saracens are coming off their Heineken Champions Cup victory over Leinster, and they too hammered their semi-final opponents Gloucester 44-19.

With international players all over the pitch we are in for a colossal contest then. Saracens are looking to firmly entrench themselves as one of the greatest domestic teams ever, whereas Exeter are attempting to not become the bridesmaid once again.

What’s the big team news?

Both sides are yet to announce their squads but one player Saracens will be hoping to be available is Brad Barritt. The man will face a late fitness test because of his hamstring and given his brilliant performance against Leinster in the Champions Cup Final, his absence is sure to be felt if he misses out.

Any interesting statistics?

Saracens are going for their fourth Premiership title in the past five years.

Saracens’ Nick Tompkins has scored 11 tries during the competition putting him one behind Denny Solomona and Cobus Reinach.

Exeter have scored 95 tries so far which is 12 more than Saracens. Saracens however have scored more points with 686, 22 more than Exeter.

The Chiefs Santiago Cordero has had the second most clean breaks in the entire Gallagher Premiership with 46.

Matt Kvesic has made 287 tackles during the competition, putting him third. He also has won 21 turnovers which is the second highest behind Tom Curry.

The biggest margin of victory in a Premiership Final is 39-3 between Wasps and Gloucester back in 2003.

The closest was 10-9 between Leicester and London Irish in 2009.

What time is kick off and is it on TV?

Exeter v Saracens, Saturday 1 June, Twickenham, London

This game kicks off at 3pm BST and will be shown live on BT Sport.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Assistant Referees: Matthew Carley & Tom Foley

TMO: Graham Hughes

Citing Officer: Shaun Gallagher

What are the line-ups?

The two sides are yet to announce their squads for the match but we will update this piece as soon as they are revealed.

