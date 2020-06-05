English top flight is due to resume on Saturday 15 August

Gallagher Premiership targets August return

The Gallagher Premiership is aiming to return in mid-August.

The English top flight was suspended in March with nine rounds still to play, as well as the semi-finals and final, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a Premiership Rugby board meeting this week, a target restart date of Saturday 15 August was agreed.

The announcement follows the news earlier this week that clubs could start Stage One of returning to training.

Stage One allows for individual conditioning (or groups of individuals conditioning) in a performance environment with strict social distancing. Clubs will then need to await authorisation to move to Stages Two and Three, where players can train in closer proximity and contact training can be introduced.

A mid-August return gives players around eight weeks – depending when their club restarts training – to get ready to resume playing.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said: “Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday 15 August.

“We won’t take risks with people’s health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to Stage One, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return.”

Exeter Chiefs are top of the Premiership table with nine wins after 13 rounds, with Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears and Northampton Saints the other teams currently in the play-off spots.

Yet the announcement did not have details of how the remainder of the Premiership season would be structured, whether all outstanding matches would be played as well as the knockouts or if the format would be revised.

The Guinness Pro14 is also aiming to return in August but is focusing on local derbies before the final while EPCR is hoping to complete the knockout stages of the European Champions and Challenge Cups in October.

The fixture backlog will certainly impact the 2020-21 season, with strong rumours of a global calendar coming in later this year and the domestic season moving towards more summer rugby.

