Gloucester v Northampton live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Gloucester v Northampton live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Could we see some change at the bottom of the Premiership? If everything goes Gloucester’s way, the Cherry and Whites may climb out of the basement spot. Standing in their way is a Saints side who have not played for a month.

Gloucester have made seven changes to try and claim that outcome, with eighth-placed Saints making four swaps since their last outing.

For the hosts, experienced nine Willi Heinz makes his first outing of the season and Mark Atkinson returns, his first start since round two. Puma Santiago Carreras gets his first start.

For Northampton, Piers Francis and Taqele Naiyaravoro slot back into the backline, and in the pack we see starts for Api Ratuniyarawa and Shaun Adendorff .

Gloucester: Jason Woodward; Santiago Carreras, Billy Twelvetrees, Mark Atkinson, Ollie Thorley; Lloyd Evans , Willi Heinz; Val Rapava-Ruskin, Henry Walker, Fraser Balmain, Matt Garvey, Matias Alemanno, Jordy Reid, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Ruan Ackermann.

Replacements: Todd Gleave, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Ciaran Knight , Alex Craig , Jamie Gibson, Charlie Chapman , Tom Seabrook, Kyle Moyle.

Northampton: George Furbank; Matt Proctor, Piers Francis, Rory Hutchinson, Taqele Naiyaravoro; Dan Biggar, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller (co-captain), Sam Matavesi, Paul Hill, David Ribbans, Api Ratuniyarawa, Nick Isiekwe, Lewis Ludlam (co-captain), Shaun Adendorff.

Replacements: Mikey Haywood, Francois van Wyk, Ehren Painter, Alex Moon, Alex Coles, Tom James, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman.

Below, we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Gloucester v Northampton wherever you are

How to watch Gloucester v Northampton from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Gloucester v Northampton, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Gloucester v Northampton live stream: How to watch from the UK

Gloucester v Northampton, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 30 January, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Gloucester v Northampton takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Gloucester v Northampton live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Gloucester v Northampton (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Gloucester v Northampton live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Gloucester v Northampton will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Gloucester v Northampton live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Gloucester v Northampton at 2am on Sunday (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Gloucester v Northampton live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Gloucester v Northampton from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4am on Sunday on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

