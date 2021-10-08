This should be a cracker under the Friday night lights

Harlequins v Bristol live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online

The last time these two sides met, Harlequins produced the greatest comeback in Gallagher Premiership history, recovering from 28-0 down against Bristol to win 43-36 after extra-time in the semi-final.

Those with tickets to a sellout Stoop this evening will be hoping for similar high-scoring drama under the Friday night lights.

Below we explain how to find a reliable Harlequins v Bristol (kick-off 7.45pm) live stream and here are the two team line-ups, with Marcus Smith set to make his first appearance since the Lions tour from the Quins bench.

Harlequins: Tyrone Green; Louis Lynagh, Joe Marchant, Andre Esterhuizen, Cadan Murley; Tommy Allan, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Jack Walker, Simon Kerrod, Matt Symons, Dino Lamb, Tom Lawday, Jack Kenningham, Alex Dombrandt (captain).

Replacements: Sam Riley, Fin Baxter, Will Collier, Hugh Tizard, James Chisholm, Scott Steele, Marcus Smith, Luke Northmore.

Bristol: Charles Piutau; Niyi Adeolokun, Piers O’Conor, Sam Bedlow, Henry Purdy; Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall; Yann Thomas, Jake Kerr, Kyle Sinckler, Joe Joyce, Chris Vui, Fitz Harding, Jake Heenan, Steven Luatua (captain).

Replacements: Harry Thacker, Jake Woolmore, Max Lahiff, Ed Holmes, Dan Thomas, Andy Uren, Ioan Lloyd, Alapati Leiua.

How to watch the Harlequins v Bristol from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Harlequins v Bristol, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Harlequins v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the UK

Harlequins v Bristol (kick-off 7.45pm) will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 7pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract, don’t worry because you can still easily watch Premiership matches online. That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Harlequins v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Harlequins v Bristol kicks off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

Harlequins v Bristol live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ 1 will televise Harlequins v Bristol live, with coverage starting at 7.40am on Saturday New Zealand time.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Harlequins v Bristol live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, Harlequins v Bristol (kick-off 8.45pm SA time) will be shown live on SuperSport’s Variety 1 channel from 8.40pm.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

