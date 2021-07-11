From Manila to Twickenham, find out about the No 10's sporting journey

Who is Marcus Smith: Ten things you should know about the England fly-half

Marcus Smith is one of the most exciting players in English rugby.

The fly-half, who burst onto the scene as a teenager, is known for his attacking instincts and exciting skill-set.

Ten things you should know about Marcus Smith

1. Marcus Smith was born on 14 February 1999 in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

His mother is Filipino and his dad English, and he is the oldest of three brothers. The family lived in the Philippines for seven years before moving to Singapore and then moved to England, settling in Brighton, when Smith was 13.

2. He first played rugby for the Centaurs club in Singapore.

“My dad got me into it – he used to play rugby – and as soon as I rocked up one Saturday morning I really enjoyed it,” he told Rugby World.

He started off as a scrum-half but moved to fly-half in his mid-teens, while at Brighton College.

3. He is a fan of football club Brighton & Hove Albion as well as Sussex County Cricket Club.

4. He had a trial with Harlequins aged 14 and joined the club full-time when he finished school, at 18.

He was thrust into the Harlequins first team shortly afterwards due to injuries. He made his Gallagher Premiership debut against London Irish at Twickenham in September 2017 and started 18 league matches in the 2017-18 season.

