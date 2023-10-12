How to watch Mud, Sweat and Tears: stream Amazon’s Premiership Rugby documentary

New two-part Prime Video documentary Mud, Sweat and Tears looks back on the 2022/23 season

This year’s Gallagher Premiership gets underway this weekend, and you can relive the highs and lows of the 2022/23 season in a new Amazon documentary.

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby gives you unprecedented access to the teams and players battling to win one of the most competitive club competitions on the planet. This article explains how to stream Mud, Sweat and Tears wherever you are.

The two-part series is available now on Prime Video worldwide. If you’re away from home but want to watch this new Gallagher Premiership documentary, you can use a VPN to watch Mud, Sweat and Tears from abroad using ExpressVPN.

This new behind-the-scenes series is made by Fulwell 73, the award-winning production company behind sports documentaries like All or Nothing: Juventus, Sunderland ‘Til I Die and The Class of ’92. As well as reliving the action on the pitch, the series puts the spotlight on the kitmen, club owners and other key figures who help make the Gallagher Premiership what it is.

It also features contributions from players such as Owen Farrell (Saracens), Maro Itoje, Ben Earl (Saracens), Fin Smith, Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), George Ford, Gus Warr (Sale Sharks) and Chris Ashton (Leicester Tigers).

You can check out the trailer here:

Make sure you know how to stream Mud, Sweat and Tears by reading the article below. The new 2023/24 Premiership season kicks off on Friday 13 October, and you can plan ahead with our guide to this year’s Gallagher Premiership fixtures. And don’t forget to check out our coverage of the Rugby World Cup, as it moves into the knockout stages.

Watch Mud, Sweat and Tears: stream the new Premiership Rugby documentary

The two episodes of Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby launched worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday 12 October.

Coverage can be accessed as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a go with a 30-day FREE TRIAL.

If you’re away from home but want your usual Prime Video coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN and follow the instructions below.

How to stream Mud, Sweat and Tears from outside your country

If you want to watch Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby but are outside your home country, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

