How to watch PREM Rugby: TV & streaming guide for 2025/26 season

How to watch Gallagher PREM live streams during the upcoming season

Top-flight rugby in England is back with a rebrand, and in this guide Rugby World brings you all the information on how to watch PREM Rugby on TV or streaming during the 2025/26 season.

Although the Gallagher Premiership has rebranded itself as the Gallagher PREM, viewers in the UK and Ireland can still watch every single fixture this season on TNT Sports and Discovery+. There are also options to stream PREM Rugby in Australia and New Zealand, as well as a new broadcaster in the United States.

And don’t forget that if you’re travelling overseas over the course of the season, you can use a VPN to watch your usual Gallagher PREM live stream from abroad. Read on to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the rugby world.

Watch the PREM: Key info

– Dates: 25 September 2025 – 20 June 2026

– Watch every match: TNT Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), Stan Sport (Aus), Sky Sport NZ (NZ)

– Watch FOR FREE: ITVX (UK), select fixtures

– Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to access your usual stream from abroad

Watch PREM Rugby live streams in the UK and Ireland

As was the case last season, UK viewers can watch PREM Rugby live streams for every match this season on Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports network. This is also the viewing destination for rugby fans in Ireland.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package (costs vary by platform). This will give you access to all the Gallagher PREM action, along with the upcoming Autumn Nations Series. If you’re a football fan, you can also enjoy a selection of Premier League games, as well as matches from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Don’t fancy stumping up for a whole season of TNT Sports? Seven Gallagher PREM matches (including the final) will be available through free-to-air broadcaster ITV’s terrestrial TV channels, and its ITVX streaming service. The first games on ITV will be a rematch between last season’s finalists, Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby, on Saturday 18 October, followed by Saracens v Bath Rugby on Sunday 30 November.

ITV also broadcast a weekly highlights show, which will presumably be rebranded as Gallagher PREM Unleashed in time for the new season.

If you’re going to be overseas for any of the games, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual PREM Rugby live stream from abroad. Find out more below.

How to watch PREM Rugby if you’re away from home

Going away for business or pleasure over the course of the season doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching your favourite team in action in the PREM. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

If you’re yet to discover the wonders of a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), it’s a neat piece of software that allows you to change the IP address of your smartphone, tablet or laptop. The result? Your device can appear to be back home, allowing you to watch your usual live or on-demand content as if you were back on your sofa – assuming it complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

Right now, the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is top of the league.

70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide, who know a thing or two about such things. It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and also comes with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal

PREM Rugby live streams in the USA

New name, new home… PREM Rugby fans in the United States will need to get used to a new broadcaster this season, as English top-flight coverage has moved to FloRugby (it was previously available on The Rugby Network).

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 – this effectively works out at $12.50 per month. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is handy if you’re also into cycling, motorsport and American football.

How to watch PREM Rugby: live stream from Australia

Down under? Gallagher PREM live streams are available through Stan Sport, which is also home to loads of other rugby action and Premier League and Champions League soccer.

It costs $20 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan ($12 a month).

Stream PREM Rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to the Gallagher PREM, along with plenty more world-class sporting action including All Blacks games and Premier League soccer.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

PREM Rugby round 1 fixtures

This year’s Gallagher Prem fixtures are fast approaching, and – to avoid potential clashes with the eagerly anticipated Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham – the season kicks off on a Thursday. Here’s the first round of matches…

Thursday 25 September 2025

Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Friday 26 September 2025

Harlequins v Bath Rugby

Twickenham Stoop, London

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens

Kingston Park, Newcastle

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Kingston Park, Newcastle

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST

Sunday 28 September 2025

Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs

cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 3.30pm BST

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 3.30pm BST

