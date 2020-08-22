Don't miss a moment of the action from London Irish's contest with Northampton at The Stoop

London Irish v Northampton live stream: How to watch from anywhere

What can best be described as a mid-table battle in the Gallagher Premiership, London Irish are set to face Northampton this weekend. The latter side sit in sixth place but are only seven points behind Bristol, who are second at the moment, so they will have hopes of flying up the table.

Whereas London Irish will look to improve their current standing of ninth too.

In terms of their last meeting, the two sides last played back in January in what was a dramatic victory for London Irish as they scored two tries in the last five minutes.

Firstly, Franco van der Merwe went over and Stephen Myler converted to bring Irish back within one point of the Saints and then Dave Porecki, making his first Premiership appearance of the season, charged down a box-kick to score a last-minute try and ensure the victory.

If Saturday’s match is anything like last time, we are in for an exciting affair.

In terms of form, both sides will look to get back to winning ways after London Irish suffered a loss to Bath and Northampton lost to Wasps.

London Irish: Tom Homer, Ben Loader, Matt Williams, Theo Brophy Clews, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Paddy Jackson, Ben Meehan, Allan Dell, Matt Cornish, Ollie Hoskins, George Nott, Sebastian de Chaves, Jack Cooke, Blair Cowan (captain), Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Motu Matu’u, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Sekope Kepu, Ben Donnell, TJ Ioane, Nick Phipps, Jacob Atkins, Ross Neal

Northampton: George Furbank, Ryan Olowofela, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Collins, James Grayso, Alex Mitchell, Francois van Wyk, Mike Haywood, Paul Hill, Alex Moon, Nick Isiekwe, Jamie Gibson, Lewis Ludlam (captain), Shaun Adendorff

Replacements: Reece Marshall, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Ehren Painter, Lewis Bean, Tui Uru, Tom James, Reuben Bird-Tulloch, Ahsee Tuala

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for London Irish v Northampton wherever you are.

How to watch London Irish v Northampton from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of London Irish v Northampton, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

London Irish v Northampton live stream: How to watch from the UK

London Irish v Northampton, which kicks off at 2pm on Saturday, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when London Irish v Northampton takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

London Irish v Northampton live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch London Irish v Northampton through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

London Irish v Northampton live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

London Irish v Northampton will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 9am EST and 6am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

London Irish v Northampton live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can find London Irish v Northampton at 11.00pm (AEST) on Saturday.

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

London Irish v Northampton live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

London Irish v Northampton is being televised in New Zealand on Sky Sport Select and will kick off at 1am on Sunday morning.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Alternatively we recommend ExpressVPN as well so you can watch the match from anywhere.

London Irish v Northampton live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

You’ll be able to watch London Irish v Northampton from 2.55pm on SuperSport 8 Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

