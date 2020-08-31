London Irish v Saracens live stream: How to watch from anywhere

We finally get to see Argentina great Agustin Creevy debut as he runs out for his London Irish debut today. He is one of 13 changes to the Exiles squad as they seek to get their first Gallagher Premiership win in four games, since rugby restarted. Sarries have also won the last seven encounters between these two.



Nine of Irish’s squad came through their academy system, but one name also jumps out from the bench – sevens record try-scorer Dan Norton could spring from the bench.

Saracens make 12 changes to the side which beat Gloucester, with heavy hitters Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola coming into the pack alongside Springbok Vincent Koch. Scotland wing Sean Maitland is in the back three with playmaker Alex Goode.

Who will come out on top at the Stoop?

London Irish: Tom Parton; James Stokes, Curtis Rona, Matt Williams, Ross Neal; Jacob Atkins, Rory Brand; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Agustin Creevy, Lovejoy Chawatama, Ben Donnell, Chunya Munga, Jack Cooke, Isaac Curtis-Harris, Matt Rogerson (captain).

Replacements: Matt Cornish, Allan Dell, Ollie Hoskins, Sebastian de Chaves, TJ Ioane, Caolan Englefield, Phil Cokanasiga, Dan Norton.

Saracens: Alex Goode; Alex Lewington, Elliot Daly, Brad Barritt (captain), Sean Maitland; Manu Vunipola, Aled Davies; Richard Barrington, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Callum Hunter-Hill, Mike Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Woolstencroft, Sam Crean, Josh Ibuanokpe, Joel Kpoku, Calum Clark, Tom Whiteley, Juan Pablo Socino, Dom Morris.

How to watch London Irish v Saracens from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like London Irish v Saracens, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

London Irish v Saracens live stream: How to watch from the UK

London Irish v Saracens, which kicks off at 1pm on Monday 31 August, will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when London Irish v Saracens takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

London Irish v Saracens live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

London Irish v Saracens will kick off at 8am EST and 5amon the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

London Irish v Saracens live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch London Irish v Saracens at 10pm (AEST).

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

London Irish v Saracens live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to London Irish v Saracens from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at midnight on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

London Irish v Saracens live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so London Irish v Saracens kicks off at 2pm on SuperSport 5.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

London Irish v Saracens live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch London Irish v Saracens in Japan (kick-off 9pm). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

